USA

Kanye West Wants the Oval Office

By VOA News
July 04, 2020 11:54 PM
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 6, 2019, US rapper Kanye West attends the WSJ Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards at…
FILE - Kanye West in November 2019.

Kanye West announced on Twitter on Saturday that he intends to run for president of the United States this year.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” the entertainer posted on his Twitter account with the hashtag #2020VISION.

It was not immediately clear if West, who is married to internet maven Kim Kardashian, is ready to actually mount a serious campaign against U.S. President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, in the November election.

West has previously been an outspoken supporter of Trump, even meeting with him in the Oval Office at the White House.

West has mentioned on several occasions that he would like to run for the country’s highest office.

West’s friend and car mogul Elon Musk has endorsed West: “You have my full support!,” Musk posted on Twitter.

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump holds 4th of July U.S. Independence Day celebrations at the White House
USA
Trump ‘Salute to America’ Features Fireworks, Fiery Speech
President revisits themes, language of his Mount Rushmore speech
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 07/04/2020 - 20:36
U.S. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend South Dakota's U.S. Independence Day Mount Rushmore fireworks celebrations at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota
USA
Trump Addresses Mount Rushmore Crowd Without a Mask
President says radical left needs to be stopped to preserve American way of life
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 20:53
Jim O'Bryan drops of his election ballot in the drop box at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, Wednesday, April 22, 2020,…
US Politics
Can Trump's Anti-Mail-Voting Crusade Hurt Him in Key States?
Trump has repeatedly made the unfounded claim that voting by mail could lead to fraud so extensive it could undermine the integrity of the presidential election
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 14:38
US Politics
Biden Slams Trump on Russia Bounties in Foreign Policy Contrast
But presidential rivals are not that far apart on some key foreign policy issues, such as ending foreign wars, protecting American jobs
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 07/03/2020 - 09:22
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Trump ‘Salute to America’ Features Fireworks, Fiery Speech

U.S. President Donald Trump holds 4th of July U.S. Independence Day celebrations at the White House
South & Central Asia

US Envoy Forges Ahead With Troubled Taliban Peace Deal

In this Wednesday, May 20, 2020 photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, and fellow leader under a recently signed power…
All About America

As America Celebrates Independence Day, Is Discord Embedded in the Country’s DNA?

Protester waves U.S. flag with "Black Lives Matter" spray painted on it, Washington, DC, June 19, 2020.
Race in America

Mississippi Could Drop Jim Crow-era Statewide Voting Process

A Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol honor guard carefully folds the retired Mississippi state flag after it was raised over the Capitol grounds one final time in Jackson, Miss., July 1, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Frontline Medical Workers Celebrate 4th of July at White House

FILE - Healthcare professionals pose a group photo on a helipad at Memorial Hermann Hospital after the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flyover of the Medical Center Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in Houston.