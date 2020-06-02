USA

Kentucky Restaurateur Killed, Police Chief Fired Amid Protests

By Reuters
June 02, 2020 01:08 AM
Protests in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor
A car full of people drives through downtown Louisville during the protest against the deaths of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police and George Floyd by Minneapolis police, in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S. June 1, 2020.

A popular black restaurateur was fatally shot in Kentucky early on Monday as police and National Guard troops fired weapons while dispersing a crowd protesting against police killings of African Americans. 

The chief of police in Louisville was fired and two officers placed on administrative leave after authorities learned the officers had fired their weapons without using body cameras to record what happened, Mayor Greg Fischer said at a press briefing on Monday. 

“We had a horrible tragedy last night at 26th and Broadway,” Fischer said. “We lost a wonderful citizen named David McAtee.” 

The death of McAtee, who owned YaYa’s BBQ near the site of the shooting, marked the second time Louisville police did not use their body cameras during a shooting incident in which an unarmed black resident was killed. 

Like protesters across the country, the Louisville marchers were incensed by the treatment of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after being pinned beneath a white officer’s knee for nearly nine minutes. But they were also protesting against the Louisville officers who shot 26-year-old Breonna Taylor while serving a “no knock” search warrant at her apartment. 

Protests over racial inequality have engulfed the nation’s major cities for a week, as officials extended curfews in hopes of preventing a seventh night of looting and vandalism over the death of Floyd. 

Details were not immediately available about the circumstances of McAtee’s death, Fischer said. 

He added, however, that authorities know two Louisville police officers and two National Guard soldiers had fired their weapons. The officers say they returned fire after someone shot at them, Fischer said. 

Kentucky Governor Andy Bashear, a Democrat, promised an exhaustive investigation. 

“My pledge is that we will give you the truth, no matter what the truth is,” he told a news conference. 

In a photo provided by Jada W., protesters gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in downtown Louisville, Ky., against the police shooting of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot by police in her home in March.
7 People Shot at Kentucky Protest Against Police Shooting of Black Woman
Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician, was shot eight times by narcotics detectives after they knocked down her apartment door on March 13
By VOA News
Fri, 05/29/2020 - 10:10
Protests in Louisville following the death of Breonna Taylor
Officials Worry Protest Crowds May Spread Coronavirus

Police officers surround a group of people at Radio City Music Hall before arresting them in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020…
Four Extremist Groups Suspected of Involvement in Protest Violence

A protesters raises their fists as thousands gather outside City Hall against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George…
Joe Biden Seeks to Clinch Democratic Party Nomination in Nearly a Dozen Primaries Tuesday

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden holds his notes as he speaks to members of the clergy and…
Official Autopsy Rules Floyd's Death a Homicide

Terrence Floyd, center, at the spot in the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, Minn., where his…