Keystone Pipeline Canceled After Biden Had Blocked Permit

By Associated Press
June 09, 2021 06:37 PM
A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, January…
FILE - A depot used to store pipes for Transcanada Corp's planned Keystone XL oil pipeline is seen in Gascoyne, North Dakota, Jan. 25, 2017.

BILLINGS, MONTANA - The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline said Wednesday it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office.
 
Calgary-based TC Energy said it would work with government agencies "to ensure a safe termination of and exit from" the partially built line, which was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska.
 
Construction on the 1,930-kilometer pipeline began last year when then-President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.  
 
It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
 
Biden canceled it in January over long-standing concerns that burning oil sands crude would make climate change worse.
 
Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau objected to the move, but officials in Alberta, where the line originated, expressed disappointment in recent weeks that he didn't lobby harder to reinstate the pipeline's permit.
 
Attorneys general from U.S. 21 states had sued to overturn Biden's cancellation of the contentious pipeline, which would have created thousands of construction jobs.
 

