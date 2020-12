Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted late Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey said lava was erupting from a fissure in a wall of the Halema’uma’u crater.

The agency said the lava was cascading into the deepest section of the crater, with a previous water lake there being replaced “with a growing lava lake.”

A magnitude-4.4 earthquake also struck the area shortly after the eruption began.

A 2018 Kilauea eruption destroyed more than 700 homes.