USA

Kudlow Says White House to Focus on Future Growth Incentives

By Reuters
May 01, 2020 11:55 AM
The U.S. House of Representatives passes an additional economic stimulus package passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, on Captiol Hill in Washington
The U.S. House of Representatives passes an additional economic stimulus package passed earlier in the week by the U.S. Senate, on Captiol Hill in Washington, April 23, 2020.

WASHINGTON - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.
 
Among the measures Kudlow said the White House would like see in the next relief package were payroll tax cuts for workers and business investment expensing and implementation of safeguards against liability to help smaller businesses.
 
"So, we have our own set of asks, and we'll probably come together in a few weeks, and resume the discussions, but our emphasis, I believe, is going to be on future growth incentives," Kudlow said in an interview with Fox News.
 
He said he would also like to see "regulatory handcuffs" removed from U.S. businesses.
 
Kudlow added that the United States was in a sort of "pause mode" for the next 20 to 30 days as it waits to see what happens with the latest tranche of financial help.
 
"Right now, we're all sort of pausing and trying to figure out our positions," Kudlow said.
 
 

 

