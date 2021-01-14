USA

Lady Gaga to Sing Anthem, J-Lo to Perform at Inauguration

By Associated Press
January 14, 2021 11:35 AM
Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
File - Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at Heinz Field, Nov. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh.

WASHINGTON - Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem at Joe Biden's inauguration and Jennifer Lopez will give a musical performance on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol when Biden is sworn in as the nation's 46th president next Wednesday.

The announcement of their participation comes one day after word that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

At the swearing-in ceremony, the Rev. Leo O'Donovan, a former Georgetown University president, will give the invocation and the Pledge of Allegiance will be led by Andrea Hall, a firefighter from Georgia. There will be a poetry reading from Amanda Gorman, the first national youth poet laureate, and the benediction will be given by Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Wilmington, Delaware.

Related Stories

Troops stand in formation inside the Capitol Visitor's Center to reinforce security at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday,…
2020 USA Votes
Washington Beefs Up Security Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
More National Guard forces en route as President Donald Trump calls on Americans to 'overcome the passions of the moment'
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 08:59 PM
Inauguration Security
00:02:23
USA
Law Enforcement Gearing Up for Biden’s Inauguration
Unprecedented security measures in place to avoid another siege of Trump supporters on US Capitol building
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 02:25 AM
Construction for the upcoming presidential inauguration ceremony is seen outside of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington.
2020 USA Votes
FBI Examines Threats to Biden Inauguration 
Officials say they are worried about groups bent on "violence and destruction of property," as the National Guard authorizes up to 15,000 troops to help with security
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 09:08 PM
Lady Gaga accepts the award for Best Collaboration for "Rain On Me" during the 2020 MTV VMAs in this screen grab image made…
Arts & Culture
Lady Gaga Dominates at MTV VMAs, The Weeknd Wins Top Award 
Gaga won five honors Sunday, most of them for her No. 1 hit with Ariana Grande, 'Rain on Me,' which the pop stars performed live for the first time 
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 02:21 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Unemployment Benefit Claims Jump Sharply 

FILE - Sale and going-out-of-business signs are displayed in a store window in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Dec. 1, 2020.
USA

Lady Gaga to Sing Anthem, J-Lo to Perform at Inauguration

Lady Gaga speaks before performing during a drive-in rally for Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe…
Press Freedom

US Journalists Brace for Attacks During Capitol Riot, Protests

Members of the media (back) work as Pro-Trump protesters rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Announce Coronavirus Relief Package 

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Middle East

UN Urges US to Reverse Houthi Terror Designation

A supporter of Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, holds a green flag with Arabic writing that reads, "at your order, oh messenger…