USA

Large Fires Continue to Burn in Western US 

By VOA News
July 22, 2021 07:15 PM
Spot fires burn near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Paisley, Ore. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Spot fires burn near trees damaged by the Bootleg Fire, July 22, 2021, in Paisley, Ore.

The largest wildfire in the United States continued to burn Thursday in southern Oregon, but lower winds and higher humidity were assisting firefighting crews. In Northern California, a fire spread to the neighboring state of Nevada.

Oregon’s Bootleg Fire grew to 1,616 square kilometers (624 square miles), yet firefighting crews were reportedly improving fire lines.

The fire was also nearing an area burned during a previous fire, giving officials hope that the lack of fuel would hinder its spread.

"Fire crews and support personnel have made significant progress in containing this fire in the last few days," Joe Prummer, incident commander trainee of Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2, said in a statement. "However, we still have a long road ahead of us to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities."

In Oregon, 2,000 homes were ordered evacuated and 5,000 were still under threat, The Associated Press reported. No deaths from the fire have been reported.

Smoke and ash were reportedly affecting air quality as far away as the East Coast.

The Oregon fire was started by a lightning strike.

In California, the Tamarack fire, south of Lake Tahoe, has burned 176 square kilometers (68 square miles) and crossed the state line into Nevada.

California power company Pacific Gas & Electric announced a plan to bury 10,000 miles of its power lines to prevent tree falls from starting fires.

The cost of burying what amounts to 10% of the company’s power lines could be $15 billion to $30 billion. That cost was expected to be passed along to PG&E customers, who already pay among the highest electricity rates in the nation.

The announcement came after the company said a tree's plunge onto a power line might have ignited a major fire.

PG&E’s poorly maintained equipment was blamed for devastating fires in 2017 and 2019, leading to the company's bankruptcy filing in 2019.

Since emerging from bankruptcy, the company has faced criticism for not addressing the problem of trees near its power lines, which it has promised to fix.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press.

Related Stories

Fire from the Bootleg Fire illuminates smoke at night near Bly, Oregon on July 16, 2021. - The extreme drought-hit western…
The Americas
More Residents Flee as Fires Ravage Western Canada
Nearly 80 huge fires are ravaging the western US
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 11:06 PM
(FILES) This file handout photo courtesy of BC Wildfire Service shows two plumes of smoke from the Long Loch wildfire (K51040)…
USA
Western Canada Declares Fire Emergency as Evacuations Climb
Some 5,700 people were under evacuation orders in the province Tuesday
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Wed, 07/21/2021 - 03:29 AM
Firefighters Garret Suza, right, and Cameron Taylor, with the Chiloquin Forest Service, search for hot spots on the North East…
Science & Health
Monster Wildfire Tests Years of Forest Management Efforts
Firefighters said the flames in a massive Oregon fire jumped less from treetop to treetop and instead returned to the ground, where they were easier to fight, moved more slowly and did less damage to the overall forest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 09:25 PM
In this photo provided by the Bootleg Fire Incident Command, firefighters battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon, Saturday,…
USA
Storm Threat Prompts Calls for Outside Help Fighting Oregon Fires
At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated at some point during the fire and another 5,000 threatened
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 07/20/2021 - 05:32 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Interior Secretary: Drought Demands Investment, Conservation 

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland responds to a question as Becky Mitchell, left, of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, and U…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

US Airstrikes Target Taliban, Military Equipment in Afghanistan 

FILE - Afghan security forces inspect the site of a U.S. airstrike in Kunduz city, north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2015. T
USA

US Training of Foreign Militaries to Continue Despite Haiti Assassination

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, July 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo…
USA

Merkel Defends Russian Gas Pipeline Deal
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, getures as she holds her annual summer news conference in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, July 22,…
USA

9 Indicted in US for Being Illegal Agents of China

The flag and crest of the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S.,…