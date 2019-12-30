Last Storm of 2019 Brings Snow, Ice to US Midwest, New England

The last major storm of the year has created blizzard conditions in parts of the Upper Midwest and is bringing snow and ice to New England.

The sprawling storm, which began in the Pacific Northwest, is making its way across the country, affecting millions of people ahead of New Year's celebrations.

The storm brought heavy snow Monday to parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, with up to 53 centimeters of snow accumulating in the hardest-hit areas, and caused hundreds of vehicle crashes and the closures of interstates.

As the storm moved east, strong wind gusts of over 80 kilometers per hour led to power outages in Michigan, Ohio and New York.

Parts of southern New England are seeing sleet and freezing rain, while northern New England is getting snow.

The storm began last week in the Pacific Northwest and brought more than 54 centimeters of snow to Northern California. Parts of Southern California had heavy rain, while snow affected areas of Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

