Lawyer Suspected in Shooting at Federal Judge’s Home Found Dead

A self-described anti-feminist lawyer, known for television appearances during which he pushed men’s rights, has been found dead, officials said Monday. He is suspected in Sunday’s deadly shooting at a federal judge’s home, the FBI says.

Officials say the body of Roy Den Hollander was found in a rural area north of New York City, the result of an apparent suicide.

The FBI said Den Hollander is the “primary suspect in the attack” at the New Jersey home of Judge Esther Salas but gave no other details.

A gunman posing as a Federal Express delivery person appeared at the front door of Judge Salas’ home in North Brunswick, New Jersey, Sunday and opened fire. Salas’ son, Daniel Anderl, a college student, was killed. Her husband, lawyer Mark Anderl, was wounded. Salas was in another part of the house and was unharmed.

Frequent TV appearances

Den Hollander was a familiar face on cable television for lawsuits challenging what he considered to be violations of his rights by feminists, including such issues as “ladies’ nights” in bars when women received discounted drinks.

Den Hollander was a plaintiff in a lawsuit being heard by Judge Salas involving a woman who wanted to register for the U.S. military draft.

He also posted on social media accusing Salas of using her background as a Hispanic woman to become a federal judge. Salas’ father apparently left her and her mother when she was a child, and Den Hollander called the judge’s story “the usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl.”

Officials say Den Hollander had a package addressed to Salas next to his body and had also written about how he posed as a FedEx delivery person in the past to gain access to other homes.

Attorney General William Barr said Monday, “This kind of lawless, evil action carried out against a member of the federal judiciary will not be tolerated.”

Protection for judge

The U.S. Marshals Service has Salas under round-the-clock protection.

Salas was born in California to a Cuban mother and Mexican father and grew up in New Jersey. Former President Barack Obama nominated her to the federal bench in 2011.

Last week, she was named to hear a case brought against Deutsche Bank investors who claim the bank made false statements about its money-laundering policies. The plaintiffs also allege the bank failed to keep a close watch on so-called “high risk” customers including the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Salas also ruled against federal prosecutors who sought the death penalty against an alleged gang leader charged with murder in 2017, saying the defendant was mentally impaired and ineligible for capital punishment.