USA

Lawyers: Trump Might Claim Harassment in Tax Return Quest

By Associated Press
July 15, 2020 07:46 PM
President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
FILE - President Donald Trump is pictured at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.

NEW YORK - A week after losing a Supreme Court ruling, President Donald Trump’s lawyers said Wednesday that they were considering challenging a subpoena for his tax records by criminal prosecutors on the ground that it's a fishing expedition or a form of harassment or retaliation against him.

The plans were outlined in a letter to a federal judge overseeing legal squabbles related to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s request to Trump's longtime accountant for eight years of the president's personal and corporate tax records in a criminal probe.

The judge, Victor Marrero, scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Vance is seeking the records in part for a probe of payments that Trump’s then-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, arranged during the 2016 presidential race to keep the porn actress Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal from airing their claims of extramarital affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the affairs.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges related to campaign finance and lying to Congress, among other crimes.

In its ruling last week, the Supreme Court rejected arguments by Trump’s lawyers and the Justice Department that the president cannot be investigated while he holds office or that a prosecutor must show a greater need than normal to obtain the tax records.

The top court returned the fight over the subpoena to Marrero, saying Trump’s lawyers could still challenge it in the same manner as anyone served with a subpoena.

FILE - Demonstrator Bill Christeson holds a sign outside the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices ruled that a prosecutor in New York City can obtain President Donald Trump's financial records, including tax returns, in Washington, July 9, 2020.

Lawyers for the Republican president noted that the Supreme Court in its ruling said they could raise arguments that the subpoenas seek too much information or are designed to impede Trump's constitutional duties or harass, manipulate or retaliate against him.

“The president intends to raise some or all of these arguments," the lawyers wrote.

Lawyers for the prosecutor wrote in the jointly submitted letter that Trump’s lawyers were asking for more than they were allowed. They said Trump's lawyers were basing their plans on a concurring opinion that conflicted with the Supreme Court's majority opinion in the case, and that the lower-court judge already had rejected the same arguments Trump's lawyers were suggesting they might make.

Last September, Trump’s lawyers argued to Marrero that the subpoena requests by Vance were a “bad faith effort to harass” Trump. The judge rejected the argument.

“This court has already found that there was no demonstrated bad faith, harassment or any other unusual circumstance," Vance's lawyers wrote. “And this court has rejected the president’s claim that there was any evidence of a ‘secondary motive’ that goes beyond good faith enforcement of the criminal laws."

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.

Lawyers for Vance, a Democrat, also objected to a request from Trump's lawyers that they be entitled to gather new evidence before the subpoenas are enforced and that nothing occur until the Supreme Court issues a mandate.

In Wednesday's letter, they also expressed confidence after the Supreme Court victory, saying they could enforce the subpoena immediately but were holding off, “provided the appropriate schedule moves on an expedited basis."

Vance's attorney, Carey Dunne, also asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to formally issue a certified copy of its decision last week to the lower court so Trump's lawyers cannot argue that everyone must wait another three weeks before proceeding.

Dunne said issues could arise in the “near future" concerning the applicable statutes of limitations if proceedings are delayed, potentially giving Trump “the absolutely temporary immunity" that the Supreme Court rejected. He also said further delay could result in the fading of memories by witnesses and the loss or disappearance of documents.
 

Related Stories

President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, July 11, 2020. Trump was…
USA
3 Key Takeaways from US Supreme Court Rulings on Trump’s Tax Returns
The 7-2 decisions all but ensure that Trump’s tax returns won’t be released before the November presidential election
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 07/11/2020 - 21:26
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about today's Supreme Court rulings, calling them "part of a political witch hunt and a hoax…
USA
Supreme Court Says New York Prosecutors May Obtain Trump’s Financial Records 
But in a separate case, the court ruled that Democratic House investigators may not get those records until lower courts determine the congressional needs for those records 
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 03:46
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Lawyers: Trump Might Claim Harassment in Tax Return Quest

President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, July 8, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Path to White House Runs Through America's 'Rust Belt'

wisconsin rapids
USA

2021 California Rose Parade Canceled Due to Coronavirus

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, The Pasadena City College marching band performs at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena…
USA

Trump Administration Announces MS-13 Gang Arrests

FILE - ATF agents board a truck to conduct an early morning raid against members and associates of the MS-13 gang, May 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.
USA

US Sanctions Companies Linked to Businessman Close to Putin

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit…