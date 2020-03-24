USA

Lawyers for WikiLeaks Founder to Ask for Bail

By VOA News
March 24, 2020 03:16 AM
Julian Assange wearing two pair of glasses in seen in court during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States, in London, Feb. 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.
Julian Assange wearing two pair of glasses in seen in court during a hearing to decide whether he should be extradited to the United States, in London, Feb. 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch.

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange say they will file papers Wednesday to have him released on bail because he is at risk of contracting coronavirus. 

Assange is being held at a London-area prison as he fights extradition to the United States, where he has been charged with espionage for obtaining classified government documents from former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning and publishing them on his website. The documents were secret diplomatic cables and military files related to the U.S.-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.   

Health experts say the prisoners are particularly vulnerable to contracting COVID-19 because of overcrowded conditions.   

Assange has been imprisoned since he was evicted from the Ecuadorian embassy last April, where he had sought refuge to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning in a sexual assault case. 

