At Least 6 Injured, 1 Dead, After Baltimore Gas Blast Leveled Three Homes

By VOA News
August 10, 2020 04:05 PM
Baltimore City Fire Department carries a person out from the debris after an explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, Aug. 10, 2020.

At least six people were injured and one killed in a natural gas explosion that destroyed three Baltimore houses, firefighters and the local media said Monday.

“We are closely monitoring the situation in northwest Baltimore following this morning’s horrific explosion,” said Gov. Larry Hogan. “We have reached out to offer our full support to the ongoing response and recovery efforts and are deeply grateful to the first responders on the scene.”

The explosion occurred just before 10 a.m. Six people were taken to hospitals in serious condition, Baltimore Fire Department chief Roman Clark told The Baltimore Sun. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

At one point, about 200 responders from three fire departments were at the scene of the explosion, tweeted the Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734, which described the explosion and fire as “a major 3-alarm incident.”

The Maryland State Fire Marshal said its bomb squad was on the scene. 

The Baltimore Fire Department said it was still investigating the cause of the explosion, but the Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE) said its crews were working to turn off gas to nearby buildings.

“Once the gas is off, we can begin to safely assess the situation, including inspections of BGE equipment,” said the company. 

Gas explosions are becoming increasingly common in Maryland, The Baltimore Sun reported. One natural gas explosion in August 2019 destroyed part of a shopping center in Columbia, Maryland.

Founded in 1816, BGE is the oldest gas provider in the United States. Nearly two dozen gas leaks are discovered every day on average, according to data BGE reports to the federal government.

Leslie Bonilla contributed to this story.

