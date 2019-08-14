At Least 6 Philadelphia Officers Wounded in Shootout

Updated at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 14.

At least six police officers were wounded Wednesday in what authorities said remained an "active and ongoing'' shooting near Temple University in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross said all six officers had non-life-threatening injuries and were "going to be OK."

Police said the shootout began when an officer tried to serve a warrant in the city's Nicetown neighborhood. Live video from news stations showed a massive police presence in the area.

Police were trying to communicate with the shooter. "We are trying to talk to this male, trying to let him know that he can end this peacefully now," Ross said.



He said they had called the shooter multiple times and that he had picked up the phone but had not spoken.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at the Temple University Health Sciences Center Campus. The university issued a warning via Twitter:

Lockdown is in effect for Health Sciences Center Campus. Seek shelter. Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding. — Temple University (@TempleUniv) August 14, 2019

The White House said President Donald Trump "has been briefed on the shooting in Philadelphia and continues to monitor the situation."