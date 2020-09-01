USA

Local Sheriffs Reject Oregon Governor's Plan for Policing Portland

By VOA News
September 01, 2020 03:10 PM
A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests in downtown Portland, Oregon, Aug. 30, 2020.

Two county sheriffs in the city of Portland area have rejected Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s proposal that would have them support nightly patrols to reduce violence associated with protests in the city.

Brown, a Democrat, offered the plan that calls for state police to arrest people committing violent acts, while the Multnomah County district attorney prosecutes serious crimes committed in Portland’s home county.

Under the plan, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department would assist in the patrols, as well as arrests, and work to ensure there is adequate jail space.

Brown’s plan also reached out the sheriff’s offices in nearby Clackamas and Washington Counties to assist with personnel and resources, but, in separate statements Monday, officials refused, saying law enforcement is getting no support from prosecutors.

In a statement, Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said had he been consulted by the governor about her plan, he would have told her more police enforcement will not solve the problem. He said the criminal justice system must do its part and hold offenders accountable.

Roberts said police are arresting the same people every night because they are not being charged by the district attorney. Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett expressed the same sentiment, saying the “lack of political support for public safety, the uncertain legal landscape” and “intense scrutiny on use of force” in Portland made the risks unacceptable for his deputies.

The rejection of Brown’s plan leaves state and local law enforcement to individually address continuing protests, as Portland approaches 100 consecutive nights of demonstrations.

 

Related Stories

Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
USA
Oregon Governor Urges End to ‘Cycle of Violence’ in Portland
President, Portland Mayor trade criticisms after clashes between Trump supporters and protesters
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/31/2020 - 04:16
A man is being treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland…
USA
Trump, Portland Mayor Clash Hours After Fatal Shooting
The president and the mayor each blame the other for violence in cities across America
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 22:25
A man is being treated after being shot Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Fights broke out in downtown Portland…
USA
One Killed in Portland as Protesters, Trump Supporters Clash
Nightly protests have continued in the city for more than three months 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 01:40
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Local Sheriffs Reject Oregon Governor's Plan for Policing Portland

A protester wearing a gas mask is seen during the nightly protests at a Portland police precinct on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 in…
VOA News on China

US Adjusts Taiwan Policy, Declassifies Cables

Bullets are lined up in front of a U.S. made F-16V fighters during a military exercise in Chiayi County, southern of Taiwan,…
US Politics

Trump Wins Delay in Handover of Tax Returns to Manhattan Prosecutor

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with U.S. tech workers, before signing an Executive Order on hiring American…
Race in America

US Police Officers Shoot, Kill Black Man After Bicycle Stop

Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Brings Hard Times for Farmers, Worsening Hunger

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 8/14/20 Homelessness continues to be an ongoing social issue as the Coronavirus Pandemic has…