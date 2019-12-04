USA

London Children Sing Holiday Tune to Melania Trump

By Associated Press
December 04, 2019 11:13 AM
First lady Melania Trump joins local school students creating holiday decorations at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in…
First lady Melania Trump joins local students creating holiday decorations at the Salvation Army Clapton Center in London, Dec. 4, 2019.

LONDON - London fifth-graders sang "All I Want for Christmas is You" after Melania Trump added to their merriment by joining them to make wreaths and ornaments at a Salvation Army center.

At the facility in the Clapton neighborhood of east London, Mrs. Trump helped attach pine cones to a wreath covered in yellow tinsel.

 She also helped U.S. Marines put gifts into holiday-themed bags.

The first lady nodded in apparent enjoyment as the pupils serenaded her, then clapped and appeared to say "bravo" when they finished the song.

Mrs. Trump also donated presents for the charity's holiday drive, including white baseball caps, white Frisbees and soccer balls all stamped with the logo of her "Be Best" youth initiative.

She gave the kids "Be Best" ornaments as gifts before she departed.
 

