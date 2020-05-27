USA

Los Angeles Baseball Stadium Shifts to Testing for COVID

By VOA News
May 27, 2020 09:24 AM
FILE - The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.
FILE - The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Dodger baseball Stadium in Los Angeles is once again drawing large crowds, but not for baseball – it has become what the city’s mayor says is the largest drive through COVID testing site in the United States with the capacity to test 6,000 people a day.  

At a ceremony Tuesday, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says they know of no testing site in the country that is larger, and it is certainly the largest in California.

The city is partnering with the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Community Organized Relief Effort, a nonprofit co-founded by actor Sean Penn, which will oversee operations and have 60 staffers helping.

The Dodgers Baseball organization already had been using the stadium as a testing site, for about two months. Dodgers Chief Executive Stan Kasten said about 40,000 people had been tested there. With this new undertaking, Kasten said, more people can be tested in one week than in the 10 previous weeks combined.

The site will feature big screens playing videos showing how to complete a test. The goal is to inform drivers exactly what to do when they reach the front of the line.

Los Angeles was the first major city to offer testing to all residents, regardless of symptoms. Free coronavirus testing is available to everyone in L.A. County.  

Garcetti says the city has tested 450,000 people across more than 10 testing sites, and more than half have already received their results. He said people can also expect a quicker turnaround time now, with results in 30 hours or so rather than days. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Knocks Trump for 'This Macho Stuff' in Shunning Masks 

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 12, 2020 former US Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden…
USA

Los Angeles Baseball Stadium Shifts to Testing for COVID

FILE - The exterior of Dodgers Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Dodgers is seen Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Los Angeles.
USA

Trump Threatens to 'Strongly Regulate' or Shut Down Social Media Platforms

President Donald Trump speaks at an event on protecting seniors with diabetes in the Rose Garden White House, Tuesday, May 26,…
USA

NASA Astronauts Behnken, Hurley Will Take America Back to Space from US Soil

NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley, left, and Robert Behnken, wearing SpaceX spacesuits, depart the Neil A. Armstrong Operations…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Coronavirus Deaths Top 350,000 Worldwide

A mother holds her daughter to receive a coronavirus antibody test from health workers at a village in Bali, Indonesia