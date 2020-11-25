USA

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Reworked for COVID-19 Restrictions

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 03:11 PM
Macy's parade
FILE - A woman in a flower costume marches in front of the Wiggle Worm balloon during last year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, November 28, 2019, in New York.

The show must go on. 

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City will take place but not as we know it. The characteristic crowds of people who line the streets to catch a glimpse of the parade will be missing because of the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said in a statement on Wednesday. 

Spectators of the annual event will have to view the parade on television. 

NBC’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will host Thursday’s event, which is scheduled for broadcast from 9 a.m. until noon in all time zones across the United States. 

Macy’s also plans to restrict the parade to its storefront on 34th Street in New York City, cutting out its signature 4-kilometer route. Also, this year, high school and college marching bands will be absent. 

In partnership with the city, Macy’s promised to deliver a safe 94th Thanksgiving Day Parade. This included figuring out which roads to block to prevent people from entering the parade area. 

Program lineups involving musical performances, balloons, floats and an appearance by Santa Claus will not change. 

This year, late night talk show host Jimmy Fallon and The Roots band are scheduled to open the program with musical performances from entertainers including Patti LaBelle, Keke Palmer and Dolly Parton.

