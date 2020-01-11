USA

Magnitude 5.9 Shock Rocks Quake-stunned Puerto Rico

By Associated Press
Updated January 11, 2020 01:59 PM
Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.
Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO -  A magnitude 5.9 quake shook Puerto Rico on Saturday, causing further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the 8:54 a.m. (1254 GMT) quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers). It was followed by several aftershocks, including a magnitude 5.2 temblor less than two minutes later.

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, but Deputy Mayor Elizabeth Ocasio in the southern coastal city of Ponce told The Associated Press that officials closed the city’s downtown area and two other nearby areas because of weakened infrastructure.

“One building completely collapsed,” she said. “There is a lot of historic infrastructure in Ponce.”

Bárbara Cruz, a prosecutor who was in Ponce when the new quake hit, said concrete debris hit the sidewalk as buildings continued to crumble.

“Everyone is out on the street,” she said.

More landslides and damaged homes were reported, along with severe cracks on a bridge in the southwest coastal town of Guanica.

The quake, which initially had been calculated at magnitude 6.0, was the strongest shake since a magnitude 6.4 quake — the most potent to hit the island in a century — struck before dawn on Tuesday, knocking out power across Puerto Rico and leaving many without water. More than 4,000 people are in shelters, many fearful of returning to their homes, and others unable to because of extensive damage.

The director of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, ordered the temporary closure of the company’s largest plant, which crews had been inspecting for damage caused by earlier quakes.

The ground in southwest Puerto Rico has been shaking since Dec. 28, with more than 1,100 earthquakes, of which more than 100 were felt and more than 66 were of magnitude 3.5 or greater.

NASA reported Friday that the quakes had moved the land in parts of southern Puerto Rico as much as 5.5 inches (14 centimeters), based on satellite images before and after the temblors.

Víctor Huérfano, director of Puerto Rico’s Seismic Network, told the AP that he expects still more aftershocks as a result of the latest large one.

“It’s going to re-energize an unstable situation,” he said, adding that seismologists are studying which faults were activated. “It’s a complex zone.”

Thousands of Puerto Ricans are still without power and water, and thousands are staying in shelters and sleeping on sidewalks since Tuesday’s earthquake. That temblor killed one person, injured nine others and damaged or destroyed hundreds of homes and several schools and businesses in the island’s southwest region.

Related Stories

A view of a damaged church after the earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello
USA
Puerto Rico Earthquake Aftermath Worsens; Government Overwhelmed
Puerto Rico is struggling to recover from a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that killed one person, injured nine others and severely damaged infrastructure on the southwest coast
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 03:47
A woman holds a blanket and cots as neighbors remain outdoors using camping tents and portable lights for fear of possible aftershocks after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck in Guanica, Puerto Rico, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. The quake was followed by a series of strong aftershocks, part of a 10-day series of temblors spawned by the grinding of tectonic plates along three faults beneath southern Puerto Rico. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
USA
Puerto Rico Slowly Recovering from Strong Earthquake
Trump authorizes federal assistance for US island territory in the Caribbean
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 15:51
Default Content Teaser
USA
Puerto Rico Announces State of Emergency After 6.4-Magnitude Earthquake
A new strong earthquake followed by multiple aftershocks hit Puerto Rico early Tuesday causing additional structural damage
Default Author Profile
By Zlatica Hoke
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 02:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

3 Dead in Louisiana as Severe Storms Sweep Southern US

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020.
USA

Taliban-Planted Bomb Kills 2 US Soldiers in Afghanistan

Afghanistan Kandahar Province Map
USA

Magnitude 5.9 Shock Rocks Quake-stunned Puerto Rico

Eddie Correa, 61, and his 10-year old grand daughter Delancy Torres are up early after spending the night in their car at a parking lot after Tuesday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

North Korea: US Must ‘Unconditionally Accept Our Demands’

People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, left, during…
VOA News on Iran

Iran's Revolutionary Guards Take Responsibility for Downed Ukrainian Aircraft

Relatives of one of the flight crew members of the Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, stand at a memorial inside Borispil international airport outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Jan. 11, 2020.