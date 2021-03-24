USA

Major Back at White House After Minor Run-in With Secret Service Agent

By Associated Press
March 24, 2021 08:10 PM
FILE PHOTO: Major, one of the family dogs of U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, explores the South Lawn after…
FILE - Major, one of the Biden family dogs, explores the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, Jan. 24, 2021.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden's dogs, who were sent home to Delaware after Major, the younger one, injured a Secret Service agent, are roaming the White House again.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the Wednesday briefing that the dogs met the Bidens last weekend at Camp David in Maryland and came back to Washington on Sunday.

While in Delaware, Biden's home state, Major received some additional training. In Washington, he had been startled by the Secret Service agent, who received a minor injury in the fracas.

One of the dogs — both are German shepherds — waited on the balcony of the White House on Tuesday evening as Marine One landed on the South Lawn, having ferried the president back from a speech in Columbus, Ohio.

"The dogs will come and go and it will not be uncommon for them to head back to Delaware on occasion, as the president and first lady often do as well," Psaki said.

 
 

