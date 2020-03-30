USA

Man, 72, Dies of Injuries 3 Months After Hanukkah Stabbings

By Associated Press
March 30, 2020 06:42 PM
An Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing late…
FILE - An Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing during a Hanukkah celebration.

MONSEY, NEW YORK - A man who was among the five people stabbed during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has died three months after the attack, according to an Orthodox Jewish organization and community liaison with a local police department. 

Josef Neumann, 72, died Sunday night, the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council said in a tweet. The funeral for Neumann, a father of seven and great-grandfather, is being held Monday. No additional details were provided.  

On Dec. 28, an attacker with a machete rushed into a rabbi's home in an Orthodox Jewish community in Monsey, New York, an ambush Gov. Andrew Cuomo called an act of domestic terrorism fueled by intolerance and a "cancer" of growing hatred in America. 

Cuomo said in a statement on Monday that he was "deeply saddened" to learn about the death. 

FILE - David Neumann, center, wipes his eyes as he speaks to reporters in New City, N.Y., Jan. 2, 2020, about his father, Josef Neumann, who was stabbed in an attack on a Hanukkah celebration.

"This repugnant attack shook us to our core, demonstrating that we are not immune to the hate-fueled violence that we shamefully see elsewhere in the country," the governor said. 

Rabbi Yisroel Kahan, who is the community liaison for the Ramapo Police Department that serves Monsey and executive director of Oizrim Jewish Council, shared the news of Neumann's passing on his Twitter account as well.  

"We were hoping when he started to open his eyes," Rabbi Yisroel Kahan told The Journal News on Sunday night. "We were hoping and praying he would then pull through. This is so very sad he was killed celebrating Hanukkah with friends just because he was a Jew." 

Federal prosecutors said the man charged in the attack, Grafton Thomas, had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic comments and a swastika and had researched Adolf Hitler's hatred of Jews online. 

Thomas' lawyer and relatives said he has struggled for years with mental illness; they said he was raised in a tolerant home and hadn't previously shown any animosity toward Jewish people.

Thomas was indicted on federal hate crime charges as well as state charges, including attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty. 

The Hanukkah attack came amid a string of violence that has alarmed Jews in the region. 

Related Stories

Ramapo police officers escort Grafton Thomas from Ramapo Town Hall to a police vehicle, Dec. 29, 2019, in Ramapo, New York.
USA
Family: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Had Mental Illness History
A man accused of storming into a rabbi's home and stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness, his family says
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/30/2019 - 10:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Man, 72, Dies of Injuries 3 Months After Hanukkah Stabbings

An Orthodox Jewish man stands in front of a residence in Monsey, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, following a stabbing late…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Hope Sails into New York Harbor Amid COVID Crisis 

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes the Manhattan skyline on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The…
Coronavirus Outbreak

Grandma's not Here: Coronavirus Keeps Kids From Older Family

Seen through their kitchen window, Allan and Debbie Cameron contact their grandchildren via the internet Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona. Debbie, 68, has asthma which makes her one of the people most at risk from the new coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Trump: ‘Horrible Scourge’ of Coronavirus Will Cause New Spike of US Deaths  

President Donald Trump listens as Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks in front of the U.S. Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort
Coronavirus Outbreak

AP FACT CHECK: Trump Gets a Reality Check on Coronavirus

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing in the Rose Garden of the White House, March 29, 2020.