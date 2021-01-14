USA

Man Seen Carrying Confederate Flag in US Capitol During Siege Arrested

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 03:34 PM
A supporter of President Donald Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol after breaching security, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Federal law enforcement officials Thursday say they have taken into custody a man seen in widely distributed pictures carrying a large Confederate flag during last week's siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump.  

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and U.S. Justice Department officials confirmed Kevin Seefried, along with his son, Hunter, turned themselves into the U.S. Marshalls Service in Wilmington, Delaware, about 174 kilometers northeast of Washington.

Published reports say both Seefrieds will be charged with misdemeanor accounts of trespassing and disorderly conduct, while Hunter Seefried has also been charged with destruction of property.

The FBI had distributed a bulletin via social media and elsewhere seeking information about Seefried, featuring four pictures in which he can be seen walking the halls of the Capitol carrying a large Confederate flag, which goes back to the American Civil War between the North and the South in the 1860s, but has come, in modern times, to represent white supremacy.   

Author and Civil War historian John Reeves says the flag known today as the Confederate flag was known as the Rebel battle flag during the war, and was a call to arms for the South, while a sign of treason for the those in the North.   

Reeves said the flag reemerged during the U.S. civil rights movement in the 1950s and ’60s as sign of opposition to efforts to abolish segregation and ensure voting rights for African Americans. He said it is common to see white supremacists carry it at rallies.  

Reeves said many in the southern United States have argued the flag is simply a symbol of their heritage, but “Black Americans have always known exactly what it stands for.”
 

Related Stories

U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in his office on Capitol Hill, in Washington, May 10, 2007.
USA
John Lewis Statue Proposed to Replace Confederate in US Capitol
A bipartisan resolution introduced Wednesday in the Georgia House seeks to replace a statue of a slave owner with one of the late congressman and civil rights leader
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 04:58 PM
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press briefing after a meeting with President of Mauritania Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 14, 2021.
Europe
NATO Chief Calls Last Week's Attack on US Capitol 'Shocking' and 'Unacceptable'
Yet Jens Stoltenberg expresses confidence in US democratic institutions
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 02:26 PM
Members of the media (back) work as Pro-Trump protesters rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential…
Press Freedom
US Journalists Suffer Attacks During Capitol Riot, Protests
January 6 insurrection where reporters were assaulted, threatened and pepper-sprayed was latest flashpoint of hostility against press
Eric Neugeboren
By Eric Neugeboren
Thu, 01/14/2021 - 10:29 AM
National Guard members walk in front of the U.S. Capitol after the House voted to impeach U.S. President Donald Trump.
2020 USA Votes
US House Impeaches Trump for Inciting Deadly Capitol Riot
First US leader to be impeached twice now faces Senate trial after Biden inauguration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 01/13/2021 - 06:27 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

