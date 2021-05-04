USA

 Man Shot Outside CIA Headquarters Dies in Hospital

By Jeff Seldin
May 04, 2021 02:54 PM
Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters's gate after an attempted intrusion earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia,…
Police cars are seen outside the CIA headquarters gate after an armed man attempted to enter the compound earlier in the day in Langley, Virginia, May 3, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The armed man who tried to enter the CIA’s main complex outside of Washington has died. 

Officials with the FBI said Tuesday the unidentified man, who was shot multiple times after being denied entry at the CIA’s main gate, died at the hospital as a result of his injuries. 

The FBI has not given a motive for Monday’s incident, which tied up traffic near the CIA complex in Langley, Virginia, for several hours. 

“The FBI reviews every shooting incident involving an FBI special agent,” the bureau’s Washington Field Office said in a statement. “The review will carefully examine the circumstances of the shooting and collect all relevant evidence from the scene.” 

“As the review remains ongoing, we cannot provide any additional details at this time,” it added. 

The incident began late Monday, when the man drove his vehicle up to the CIA’s main entrance, which is protected by armed guards and a series of gates. 

FBI agents were quickly called in to assist while local law enforcement agencies helped redirect traffic. 

According to the FBI, after he was denied entry, the suspect “emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers.” 

A CIA spokesperson told VOA on Monday that the agency’s headquarters remained secure throughout the incident and referred additional questions to the FBI. 

 

