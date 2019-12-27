USA

Man Who Made 27,000 Crosses for Shooting Victims Is Retiring

By Associated Press
December 27, 2019 09:41 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass…
FILE - Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a memorial for victims of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, Aug 5, 2019. The Illinois man who made and delivered more than 27,000 crosses to sites around the U.S., is retiring.

AURORA, ILL. - An Illinois man who made more than 27,000 crosses to commemorate victims of mass shootings across the country is retiring.

Greg Zanis came to realize, after 23 years, his Crosses for Losses ministry was beginning to take a personal and financial toll on him, according to The Beacon-News.

“I had a breaking point in El Paso,” he said, referring to the mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. “I hadn’t slept for two days, it was 106 degrees and I collapsed from the pressure when I heard there were two more victims of the mass shooting.”

Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. The border city jolted by a weekend massacre at a Walmart absorbed more grief Monday…
FILE - Gloria Garces kneels in front of crosses at a memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

Beginning with Columbine

Zanis has set up crosses after the school shootings at Columbine, Sandy Hook and Parkland. He also placed crosses after the Las Vegas music festival shooting and the Orlando nightclub shooting.

“I leave a piece of my heart behind each time I go,” he said.

In 2016 he made more than 700 crosses that were carried along Michigan Avenue in Chicago to honor each person who had been killed that year.

Earlier this year, Zanis found himself making crosses for his very own hometown of Aurora, Illinois, after a Henry Pratt Co. employee opened fire on his co-workers.

“After Orlando, it never stopped,” Zanis said of the mass shootings. “The country had me on the road for a while every week. I have driven 850,000 miles to put up crosses. I slept in my truck and never had the money to cover what I was doing.”

A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oct. 5, 2017.
FILE - A photograph hangs from one of the 58 white crosses set up for the victims of the Route 91 music festival mass shooting in Las Vegas, Oct. 5, 2017.

Deep in debt

With donations from time to time, Zanis mainly relied on his own resources to build the crosses.

“At one point last year I was $10,000 in debt and somebody covered that for me,” he said. “Now I am $14,000 in debt.”

Zanis hopes to pass on his ministry to the nonprofit Lutheran Church Charities of Northbrook.

“I feel it is not the end of the ministry. It is the end of me doing it,” he said.

Related Stories

Supporters of gun control measures are seen gathered at the Legislative Office Building in Concord, New Hampshire, Aug. 5, 2019, urging Republican Governor Chris Sununu to sign them in the wake of two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.
USA
Minnesota Violence Project Aims to Understand Mass Shootings
Minnesota researchers have created a new database that seeks to help understand circumstances that contribute to mass shooting incidents in the United States
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 13:24
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, police officers walk behind a Walmart at the scene of a mass shooting at a…
USA
El Paso Mass Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty in 22 Deaths
The 21-year-old suspect in the fatal shooting of 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, has pleaded not guilty
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 16:56
FILE - Personal belongings and debris litter festival grounds across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino in Las Vegas following a mass shooting at the venue, Oct. 3, 2017.
USA
MGM to Settle 2017 Las Vegas Mass Shooting Suit
Claimants to share settlement of up to $800 million in massacre at MGM-owned resort that killed 58 people and injured hundreds
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 10/03/2019 - 14:17
Jim Strickland, of Oroville, Calif., writes a message on a cross at a makeshift memorial for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas, Sept. 30, 2018, in Las Vegas.
USA
Las Vegas Marks 2 Years Since Mass Shooting that Killed 58
From sunrise to after dark, Las Vegas is marking the second anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history with memorials to the 58 victims
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 10/01/2019 - 19:15
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

Man Who Made 27,000 Crosses for Shooting Victims Is Retiring

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2019, file photo Greg Zanis prepares crosses to place at a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass…
USA

Arizona Panel Backs Suspension of Assessor in Marshall Islands Adoption Case

File - In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo, Paul Petersen, an Arizona elected official accused of running a multi-state adoption…
USA

Jocelyn Burdick, 1st ND Woman to Serve in US Senate, Dies

FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 1992 file photo, Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., re-enacts taking the Senatorial oath from Senate…
USA

Wreckage Found of Hawaii Tour Helicopter Carrying 7

This photo provided by the Hawaii department of Land and Natural Resources shows an area over Na Pali Coast State Wilderness Park, where search-and-rescue personnel were looking for a tour helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii, Dec. 27, 2019.
Europe

New Russian Weapon Can Travel 27 Times the Speed of Sound

In this photo taken from undated footage distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service, an intercontinental ballistic…