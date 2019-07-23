USA

Massive Protests in Puerto Rico Demanding Resignation of Embattled Governor

By VOA News
July 23, 2019 05:43 AM
Demonstrators protest against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Sunday, July 21, 2019. Puerto Rico's embattled governor says he will not seek re-election but will not resign as the island's leader, though he will step down as head of…
FILE - Demonstrators protest against Gov. Ricardo Rossello in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 21, 2019.

A tenth day of protests in Puerto Rico against embattled Governor Ricardo Rossello ended late Monday with police using tear gas to disperse protesters who had gathered near the governor's mansion in San Juan.

A massive crowd estimated at 500,000 people, including pop singer Ricky Martin and other Puerto Rican-born entertainers, filled the streets of the capital earlier in the day demanding Rossello resign. 

The public fury erupted nearly two weeks ago when the island's Center for Investigative Journalism published nearly 900 pages of online group chats between Gov. Rossello and several top aides and associates that included several profane messages laced with contempt for victims of 2017's Hurricane Maria, which killed 3,000 people and left the island without power for months, as well as numerous misogynistic and homophobic slurs against Rossello's political opponents.  

The publication of the chats unleashed a long-simmering anger among Puerto Ricans worn down by years of public corruption and mismanagement that left the U.S. territory under the control of a congressionally-mandated oversight board to guide it out of a multi-billion dollar debt crisis.  

Rossello stepped down as leader of the New Progressive Party during a televised address Sunday and said he would not seek re-election in 2020. 

President Donald Trump slammed Rossello for his "totally grossly incompetent leadership" of Puerto Rico Monday at the White House.  Trump clashed with Rossello and other Puerto Rican officials over the administration's seemingly tepid response to Hurricane Maria. 

Related Stories

Demonstrators protest against governor Ricardo Rossello, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, July 19, 2019. Protesters are demanding Rossello step down for his involvement in a private chat in which he used profanities.
The Americas
Besieged Puerto Rico Governor Goes Quiet Amid Protests
In the Spanish colonial fortress that serves as his official residence, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello is under siege
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 19, 2019
Demonstrators holding wooden shields are confronted by police during a protest against the Federal Fiscal Control Board, as part of the May Day celebration in San Juan, Puerto Rico, May 1, 2019.
USA
Official over Puerto Rico Police Reform Resigns in Protest
A retired Army officer overseeing a federally mandated reform of Puerto Rico's police department resigned on Tuesday, saying he's lost trust in the process. Arnaldo Claudio said in a phone interview that the U.S. Department of Justice and the federal court are not taking sufficient action to end wrongdoing and that the money meant to overhaul the large department is being misspent. “I don't want to be associated with such a system,” he…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News