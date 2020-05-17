USA

May 17 Is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia

By VOA News
May 17, 2020 02:41 AM
An LGBT activist attends an International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Bangkok's Art Center, Thailand, May 17, 2019.
FILE - An LGBT activist attends an International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Bangkok's Art Center, Thailand, May 17, 2019.

May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

First observed in 2004, the day was designed to focus “attention on the violence and discrimination experienced by lesbian, gay, bisexuals, transgender, intersex people and all other people with diverse sexual orientations, gender, identities or expressions, and sex characteristics,” according the May17.org website.

The U.N. secretary general issued a statement in support of May 17, noting that this year’s observation comes “at a time of great challenge.”

“Among the many severe impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is the increased vulnerability of LGBTI people,” Antonio Guterres said. “Already facing bias, attacks and murder simply for who they are or whom they love, many LGBTI people are experiencing heightened stigma as a result of the virus, as well as new obstacles when seeking health care.”

The U.N. chief urged people to “stand united against discrimination and for the right of all to live free and equal in dignity and rights.”

Most of the events around the world marking the day have been moved online because of the lockdowns caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The May 17 date was chosen for the worldwide celebration of sexual and gender diversities to commemorate the World Health Organization’s 1990 decision to declassify homosexuality as a mental disorder.  

Related Stories

This undated handout photo received from the New South Wales Police on May 12, 2020 shows U.S. citizen Scott Johnson at an unknown location.
East Asia Pacific
Australian Police Make Arrest in 1988 Death of Gay American Man
Suspect is unidentified 49-year-old man who was arrested in Lane Cove, a suburb of Sydney, and formally charged with murder of Scott Johnson, whose body was found at the base of Sydney’s North Head cliff in the suburb of Manly in 1988
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 05/12/2020 - 08:25
People enter the Supreme Court building in Singapore on November 13, 2019. - A Singaporean court on November 13 began hearing…
East Asia Pacific
Singapore’s High Court Dismisses Bid to Overturn Criminalizing Gay Sex
Singapore’s high court rejects overturning the ban, claiming it does not impede on constitutional rights
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/31/2020 - 00:44
In Face of Threats, Lawyer Defends Gays in Cameroon
00:02:49
Africa
Despite Threats, Lawyer Defends Gays in Cameroon
Alice Nkom was the first lawyer in Cameroon to defend suspected gay people
Anne Nzouankeu
By Anne Nzouankeu
Tue, 03/10/2020 - 11:32
Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg attends a campaign event in Las…
US Politics
Is America Ready to Elect a Gay President?
Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay Democratic candidate for president of the United States to mount a major campaign, emerged as one of the leaders in the Democratic Party’s early nomination contests
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Sat, 02/22/2020 - 04:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

May 17 Is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, Biphobia

An LGBT activist attends an International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia at Bangkok's Art Center, Thailand, May 17, 2019.
USA

10 Los Angeles Firefighters Injured in Explosion

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a…
USA

Democrats Open Investigation into Trump’s Firing of State Dept. Inspector General

State Department Inspector General Steve Linick leaves a meeting in a secure area at the Capitol where he met with Senate staff about the State Department and Ukraine, in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
USA

Fire, Explosion in Los Angeles Injures 10 Firefighters

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters work the scene of a structure fire that injured multiple firefighters, according to a…
USA

Phyllis George, Female Sportscasting Pioneer, Dies at 70

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 1976 file photo, CBS sportscaster Phyllis George is seen in New York. Phyllis George, the former Miss…