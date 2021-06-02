USA

Meat Producer JBS Back Online After Cyberattack

By VOA News
June 02, 2021 08:51 AM
A worker heads into the JBS meatpacking plant Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, in Greeley, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Meatpacking giant JBS said its Canadian beef facility had already resumed production, and that the attack did not impact its operations in Mexico or Britain.

Meatpacking giant JBS says it has made “significant progress” in resolving a cyberattack that affected its operations in North America and Australia.
 
JBS USA’s CEO, Andre Nogueira, said he expected “the vast majority of our beef, pork, poultry and prepared food plants” to be operational Wednesday.
 
“Our systems are coming back online and we are not sparing any resources to fight this threat. We have cybersecurity plans in place to address these types of issues and we are successfully executing those plans,” Nogueira said in a statement.
 
JBS said its Canadian beef facility had already resumed production, and that the attack did not impact its operations in Mexico or Britain.
 
The company also said it was not aware of customer, supplier or employee data being compromised.
 
“I want to personally thank the White House, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Australian and Canadian governments for their assistance over the last two days,” Nogueira said.
 
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that JBS told the administration it received a random demand from a criminal organization likely based in Russia.
 
“The White House is engaging directly with the Russian government on this matter and delivering the message that responsible states do not harbor ransomware criminals,” Jean-Pierre said.
 
Australian Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said plants in New South Wales and Victoria states were back operating on a limited basis Wednesday, and that JBS hoped to resume work in Queensland state on Thursday.
 
Littleproud also said Australian officials would be meeting with U.S. officials to discuss the situation on Wednesday.

