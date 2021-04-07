USA

Medic Who Shot 2 US Sailors Was Assigned to Medical Research Center

By Associated Press
April 07, 2021 01:41 PM
This photo provided by the city of Frederick, Md. shows Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. Woldesenbet, a Navy medic who shot and…
This photo provided by the city of Frederick, Md. shows Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before security forces shot and killed him at a nearby Army base.

WASHINGTON - A Navy medic who shot and wounded two U.S. sailors before he was killed by police on a nearby Army base was a laboratory technician assigned to a Naval medical research center on the base, according to his service record and a military official.

Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, 38, and the two men he shot Tuesday were all assigned to Fort Detrick in Frederick, authorities have said.

One of the wounded sailors was released from a Baltimore hospital on Tuesday afternoon, while the other was in critical condition, military officials said on the Navy's Twitter account.

The Navy says it is sending a "Special Psychiatric Rapid Intervention Team" to Fort Detrick to offer mental health services to people on the base.

Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the shooting.

"We're still trying to sort through stacks of paper ... to figure out exactly what the motive would be," Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn said Tuesday.

Woldesenbet worked as a lab technician in the Naval Medical Research Center's Biological Defense Research Directorate at Fort Detrick, Navy Cmdr. Denver Applehans, a spokesman for the Navy's Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said Wednesday. The Naval Medical Research Center's headquarters are in Silver Spring, Maryland.  

Woldesenbet's service record says he enlisted in September 2012 and reported to his most recent position in August 2019. In between, he served at military facilities in San Antonio, Texas; Camp Lejeune in North Carolina; Corpus Christi, Texas; Bremerton, Washington; and Portsmouth, Virginia.

Woldesenbet was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, a National Defense Service Medal and a Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, his record shows. It lists his rank as Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class.

The shooting took place at a warehouse rented by the research directorate to store research supplies and equipment. The warehouse is located in the Riverside Tech Park, an office park several miles from the Army base. The warehouse is not staffed on a regular basis and is leased by a military contractor, Applehans said.  

Woldesenbet shot the sailors with a rifle, police and military officials said. He then drove to the base, where gate guards who had been given advance notice told him to pull over for a search. But Woldesenbet immediately sped off, making it about a half-mile into the installation before he was stopped at a parking lot by the base's police force. When he pulled out a weapon, the police shot and killed him, Fort Detrick's Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said.  

Fort Detrick is home to the military's flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.  

Woldesenbet lived at an apartment building in Frederick, a few miles from the site of the shooting. Police cordoned off the apartment on Tuesday afternoon and a neighbor reported seeing officials escorting his wife and children from the building.  

Lt. Col. Gregory Jackson, the Army base's chaplain, said in a Facebook post that the shootings leave a lasting mark on the Fort Detrick community "with a lot of questions, and the biggest will be why?"

"Why did this person choose to do what he did?" he asked. "I wish we had answers to these questions, but, we don't always know the reason."

Related Stories

This photo provided by WJLA, police respond to the scene of a shooting in in Frederick, Md., on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Police…
USA
2 People Critically Injured, Gunman Dead in Maryland Shooting
Police, Navy officials say gunman was 38-year-old hospital corpsman
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 04/06/2021 - 11:07 AM
This image released by the Atlanta Police Department on March 25, 2021, show weapons taken from a suspect arrested at a Publix…
USA
Man Arrested in US Supermarket While Carrying Six Guns
The 22-year-old was wearing a bulletproof vest in a supermarket in a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Thu, 03/25/2021 - 05:28 PM
Biden Urges Congress to Tighten Gun Laws 
00:02:40
US Politics
Biden Urges Congress to Tighten Gun Laws 
U.S. President Joe Biden is urging Congress to pass tighter gun laws following two mass shootings in Georgia and Colorado. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Tue, 03/23/2021 - 10:14 PM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

At 72, NATO Alliance Faces New Challenges, Enduring Threats

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 file photo, flags of NATO alliance members flap in the wind outside NATO headquarters in…
Press Freedom

Blinken Affirms Independence of VOA, Discusses Threats to Reporting in Russia

The Voice of America building, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Washington.
USA

Medic Who Shot 2 US Sailors Was Assigned to Medical Research Center

This photo provided by the city of Frederick, Md. shows Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet. Woldesenbet, a Navy medic who shot and…
Economy & Business

Amazon CEO Bezos Endorses US Corporate Tax Increase

FILE - In this June 19, 2019, file photo, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy…
USA

Chauvin Used Excessive Force, Police Trainer Testifies

Murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin