Melania Trump Visits Cuddle Program for Babies Born on Drugs

By Associated Press
November 6, 2019 02:35 PM
First lady Melania Trump, left, accompanied by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, walks with staff during a visit to Boston Medical Center, in Boston, Massachusetts, Nov. 6, 2019.
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - Melania Trump is visiting a Boston hospital's cuddling program that aims to help infants born dependent on drugs or alcohol.

The first lady's stop Wednesday at Boston Medical Center is part of her “Be Best” initiative.

The hospital developed the program to nurture babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome. The hospital also works with expectant mothers who misuse drugs or alcohol.

Mrs. Trump told hospital administrators she hopes her visit will focus more attention on their work.

She was joined by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

Dozens of workers at the hospital gathered outside to protest the first lady's visit.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley says the Trump administration's tough stance on immigration is discouraging people from seeking health care for fear of arrest and deportation.

 

