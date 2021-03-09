USA

Members of 'Quad' Nations to Meet Virtually Later This Week

March 09, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, second left, speaks to Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, second right, India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, right and Australia Foreign Minister Marise Payne, at a Quad meeting in Tokyo,Oct. 6, 2020.

Leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India will hold a virtual summit later this week under their informal diplomatic framework. 

Anonymous sources in Japan told news outlets that U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will likely hold talks as early as Friday.

In this handout photograph taken on December 15, 2020 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) Prime Minister…
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a ceremony in Kutch district in western India, Dec. 15, 2020, in this handout photograph released by the Indian Press Information Bureau.

The expected summit would be the first time the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, will meet since its formation in 2007.  The Quad is considered to be a counterweight to China’s increasingly aggressive actions throughout the Asia-Pacific region; Beijing has denounced the Quad as an attempt to contain its development.  

The four-way meeting will take place just days before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Japan and South Korea.  The trip will be the first overseas mission by Biden administration officials since President Biden’s inauguration on January 20.   

