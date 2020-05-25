USA

Memorial Day Weekend Draws Crowds, Triggers Warnings

By Associated Press
May 25, 2020 10:31 AM
People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19.
People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - The Memorial Day weekend marking the unofficial start of summer in the U.S. meant big crowds at beaches and warnings from authorities Sunday about people disregarding the coronavirus social-distancing rules and risking a resurgence of the scourge that has killed nearly 100,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, the White House broadened its travel ban against countries hard hit by the virus by saying it would deny admission to foreigners who have recently been in Brazil.  

Sheriff's deputies and beach patrols tried to make sure people kept their distance from others as they soaked up the rays on the sand and at parks and other recreation sites around the country.

In the Tampa area along Florida's Gulf Coast, the crowds were so big that authorities took the extraordinary step of closing parking lots because they were full.  

On the Sunday talk shows, Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, said she was "very concerned" about scenes of people crowding together over the weekend.

"We really want to be clear all the time that social distancing is absolutely critical. And if you can't social distance and you're outside, you must wear a mask," she said on ABC's "This Week."

In Missouri, people packed bars and restaurants at the Lake of the Ozarks, a vacation spot popular with Chicagoans, over the weekend. One video showed a crammed pool where vacationers lounged close together without masks, St. Louis station KMOV-TV reported.

In Daytona Beach, Florida, gunfire erupted Saturday night along a beachside road where more than 200 people had gathered and were seen partying and dancing despite the restrictions. Several people were wounded and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

"Disney is closed, Universal is closed. Everything is closed so where did everybody come with the first warm day with 50% opening? Everybody came to the beach," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said at a Sunday news conference, referring to crowds in the Daytona Beach area.

On Georgia's Tybee Island, the beach was filled with families, bicyclists, beach chairs, games, swimmers and more. On a main drag, people lined the sidewalk at Wet Willie's, a chain bar that sells frozen cocktails. Most stood close together — not nearly 6 feet (2 meters) apart — and none wore masks.

But at a nearby grocery store, staff members handed customers gloves and a number to keep track of how many people were inside at a time. Shoppers had their own masks.

Officials in California said most people were covering their faces and keep their distance even as they ventured to beaches and parks. Many Southern California beaches were open only for swimming, running and other activities.  

At New York's Orchard Beach in the Bronx, kids played with toys, and people sat in folding chairs. Some wore winter coats on a cool and breezy day, and many wore masks and sat apart from others.

"Good to be outside. Fresh air. Just good to enjoy the outdoors," said Danovan Clacken, whose face was covered.

A couple lie on an American flag towel at Coney Island beach in New York during the coronavirus pandemic, May 24, 2020, during the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

The U.S. is on track to surpass 100,000 coronavirus deaths in the next few days, while Europe has seen over 169,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that almost certainly understates the toll. Worldwide, more than 5.4 million people have been infected and nearly 345,000 have died.

The New York Times marked the horror by devoting Sunday's entire front page to a long list of names of those who have died in the United States. The headline: "An Incalculable Loss."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who went golfing for the second day in a row after not playing for weeks, said on the syndicated Sunday program "Full Measure With Sharyl Attkisson" that he is feeling fine after a two-week course of the unproven drug hydroxychloroquine and a zinc supplement.

The president has spent weeks pushing the drug against the advice of many of his administration's top medical professionals. Hydroxychloroquine can have deadly side effects.

The issue of wearing masks in public and staying several feet apart has become fraught politically, with some Americans arguing such rules violate their rights.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio, who has been targeted by such demonstrations, insisted the precautions should not be a partisan issue.

"This is not about whether you are liberal or conservative, left or right, Republican or Democrat," DeWine said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "Its been very clear what the studies have shown, you wear the mask not to protect yourself so much as to protect others."

Critics chided Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, who has repeatedly urged Virginians to cover their faces in public, for not heeding his own words when he posed mask-less for photographs with residents this weekend. A spokeswoman for the governor's office said that Northam should have brought a mask out with him — but that he hadn't been expecting to be near anyone.  

On Sunday, the Trump administration added Brazil to the list of countries it has banned travel from. Brazil is second only to the U.S. in reported coronavirus cases.  

The ban, which takes effect Thursday, applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they hoped to enter the United States. It does not apply to U.S. citizens or legal permanent residents or some of their relatives.  

Across Europe, meanwhile, a mishmash of travel restrictions appears to be on the horizon, often depending on what passports visitors carry.  

Beginning Monday, France is relaxing its border restrictions, allowing in migrant workers and family visitors from other European countries. Italy, which plans to open regional and international borders on June 3 in a bid to boost tourism, is only now allowing locals back to beaches in their own regions with restrictions.

For the first time in months, the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square for the traditional Sunday papal blessing, but they kept their distance from one another. Some 2,000 Muslims gathered for Eid al-Fitr prayers at a sports complex in a Paris suburb, spaced 3 feet (1 meter) apart and wearing masks.

Beachside communities in England urged Londoners and others to stay away after rules were eased to allow people to drive any distance for exercise or recreation. The southern coastal city of Brighton said: "Wish you were here — but not just yet." Wales kept up its "Later" tourism campaign, reminding people that its hotels, restaurants and tourist sites are still closed.
 

Related Stories

FILE - Pedestrains walk past an "open sign" at a restaurant in Long Beach, California, May 12, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Begins to Reopen, But Coronavirus Concerns Remain High 
White House adviser Birx cautions against ignoring social distancing 
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 12:41
AP logo
By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Memorial Day Weekend Draws Crowds, Triggers Warnings

People gather on the beach for the Memorial Day weekend in Port Aransas, Texas, May 23, 2020. Beachgoers are being urged to practice social distancing to guard against COVID-19.
USA

White House Goal on Testing Nursing Homes Unmet 

Mary Mack, right, a resident of senior housing, is tested for COVID-19 in Paterson, New Jersey, May 8, 2020.
USA

Memorial Day Even More Poignant as Veterans Die From Virus 

In this Friday, May 22, 2020, photo Florence Hopp, left, holds a photograph of herself and her husband Robert Hopp during a…
USA

About 1,000 Kansas City Workers Learn of Potential Layoffs

FILE - People who lost their jobs wait in line to file for unemployment at a Workforce Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, April 6, 2020.
USA

Thousands Wait to Take US Citizenship Oath Amid Virus Delays

New U.S. citizens Pay Reh, left, and Poe Meh, originally from Myanmar, also known as Burma, stand for a photograph at the entrance to their home, in Lowell, Massachusetts, May 20, 2020. Both were among those granted a special oath ceremony last week.