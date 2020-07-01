USA

Memphis Website to Allow Online Filing of Police Complaints

By Associated Press
July 01, 2020 11:49 AM
Protesters in Memphis, Tenn.. gather outside a police precinct Wednesday, May 27, 2020, to voice their anger of the death of…
(File) Protesters in Memphis, Tenn. gather outside a police precinct May 27, 2020, to voice their anger of the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

MEMPHIS, TENN. - A new website in Memphis, Tennessee, will allow the public to file online complaints against police officers as part of changes enacted following the death of George Floyd and police brutality protests.

The website launched Tuesday and will lets citizens submit questions and suggestions about the police department and lists policies related to police use of force in this majority Black city, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said during an online news conference.

Activists and community leaders demanded more transparency from the city and the department during days of protests stemming from Floyd's death in Minneapolis in May. Floyd, who was Black, died after a white police officer pressed a knee against his neck as Floyd lay face down on the ground.

Memphis recently banned no-knock search warrants and modified a policy to order officers to "take reasonable action to intervene" if dangerous or criminal conduct, or abuse of a subject, is observed.

