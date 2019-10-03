MGM to Settle 2017 Las Vegas Mass Shooting Suit

A Las Vegas Law Firm says there is an agreement on a settlement between MGM Resorts International and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The legal firm said MGM has agreed to pay between $735 million and $800 million to victims of the 2017 shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds.

The law firm, Eglet Adams, which represented 2,500 victim claims, said the final amount of the settlement with MGM depends on the number of claimants.

The shooting two years ago this month took place at a Las Vegas country music festival at MGM's Mandalay Bay Resort. Approximately 22,000 people attended the outdoor concert.

The gunman, Stephen Paddock, shot into the concert crowd with a modified assault rifle from the 32nd floor room he had booked at the Mandalay Bay resort hotel adjacent to the concert venue. After the shooting the gunman shot and killed himself. Police found 23 firearms in his hotel room.

MGM sued claimants in 2018, saying that liability claims against the company violated the 2002 Safety Act which limits a business' liability following a terrorist attack if the company uses a Department of Homeland Security certified security service. MGM contracted with Homeland Security certified Contemporary Services Corporation for the concert. It later said it wanted to avoid years of litigation and pursued a legal settlement.

The law firm said an independent party will be appointed by a court overseeing the settlement process to evaluate claims and distribute the money.