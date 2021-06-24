USA

Miami Beach Area Apartment Building Collapses

By VOA News
June 24, 2021 09:03 AM
A firefighter shines a flashlight at far left as they search a building after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in…
A firefighter shines a flashlight at far left as they search a building after a partial collapse, June 24, 2021, in the Surfside area of Miami, Fla.

Emergency responders near Miami Beach Thursday said a 12-story seaside apartment building partially collapsed overnight, killing one person and prompting a massive search and rescue operation.

Miami-Dade County Fire and Rescue, on its Twitter account, say 80 rescue units responded to the collapse in the Town of Surfside.  

Pictures and video from the scene show one side of the building collapsed. Police confirmed one person has died and at least 10 people have been treated at the scene for injuries.  

A witness told a reporter part of the building was flattened and screams could be heard following the collapse.

Streets in the area have been closed and traffic diverted to make way for rescue vehicles.
Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett told NBC News at the scene that dozens of people were displaced from the building and a nearby hotel was also evacuated.

The building was built in the 1980s, and officials have not said what might have caused the collapse.  Burkett said it is hard to believe how it could have happened, saying, “Buildings don’t just fall down.”

Emergency crews say the situation remains fluid.

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

East Asia Pacific

Hong Kongers in US Lament Changes to Island Since 1997

The Lai family, who are emigrating to Scotland, look out over the Hong Kong skyline on an outing to Tsim Sha Tsui
Europe

Lawyer Says Death of McAfee Surprised US Mogul's Family

John McAfee, creator of McAfee antivirus software is seen on a screen while testifying via video during an extradition hearing…
USA

Miami Beach Area Apartment Building Collapses

A firefighter shines a flashlight at far left as they search a building after a partial collapse, Thursday, June 24, 2021, in…
Europe

US, Germany Launch Effort to Counter Holocaust Denial

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speak as they visit Holocaust Memorial in Berlin.
USA

Biden Fires Head of US Federal Housing Finance Agency After Court Ruling

Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mark Calabria testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee…