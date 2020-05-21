USA

Michigan Governor Vows Legal Action After Devastating Floods

By VOA News
May 21, 2020 07:05 AM
Volunteers assist evacuated Midland residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in…
Volunteers assist evacuated Midland residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, May 20, 2020, in Midland, Mich.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the state will pursue “every line of legal  recourse” against the owners of one of two dams that failed earlier this week, causing severe flooding in several communities. 

More than 10,000 residents in the central town of Midland were evacuated Wednesday as the Tittabawassee River overran its banks hours after the Edenville Dam, located 32 kilometers north, failed after several days of heavy seasonal rains. 

Officials say the Tittabawassee River crested just above 10 meters late Wednesday before receding from several areas.    

The Tittabawassee River overflows in Freeland, Mich., May 20, 2020.

The mass evacuation is complicated by the threat of COVID-19 in the area. Although Midland County has confirmed fewer than 80 cases and fewer than 10 deaths, Michigan has 52,350 confirmed cases, the state’s government reported.  

Midland is home to the headquarters of Dow Chemical company, which also operates a major manufacturing plant there.  A Dow spokesman says the company has shut down all of its units, except those necessary to safeguard chemicals, but added that floodwaters were mixing with containment ponds used for storm and brine water.  The company said there was no threat to residents or the environment.   

Map of Michigan flooding, showing locations of Sanford and Edenville dams, and an inset of the city of Midland, MI

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission revoked the operating license of the 96-year-old Edenville hydroelectric dam in 2018 because Boyce Hydro, the dam’s owner, had ignored the dam’s structural deficiencies for more than a decade, especially its failure to increase its spillway capacity to divert floodwaters.    

That same year, the FERC gave a fair condition rating to the Sanford Dam, located downstream from Edenville, which also failed Tuesday. 

President Donald Trump, who has criticized Whitmer relentlessly over her response to the coronavirus pandemic in her state, is planning to visit a Ford Motor Company auto plant in Michigan Thursday. He tweeted in support of the evacuations on Wednesday, writing, “STAY SAFE and listen to local officials.”

 

Related Stories

Dan Dionne looks over his former deck outside his home, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Edenville, Mich. Some people living along…
USA
Thousands Evacuated as Flooding Worsens in Michigan
Water levels are 'historic' and 'life-threatening,' state's governor warns
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 18:51
Voters drop off ballots in the Washington State primary, March 10, 2020 in Seattle.
US Politics
Trump Blasts Michigan Over Absentee Voting Plan 
US leader threatens to withhold aid to key battleground state that he narrowly captured in 2016 election  
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 10:43
Josh Leaym, left, 14, of Saginaw Township and Jacob Rossiter, right, 14, of Kochville Township, fish for walleye in the pouring…
USA
Thousands Evacuated as River Dams Break in Central Michigan
For the second time in less than 24 hours, families living along the Tittabawassee River and connected lakes in Midland County were ordered to leave home
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 05/20/2020 - 07:43
This photo taken March 12, 2020, near Rock Port, Missouri, shows once-productive farmland that was ruined after a Missouri…
USA
Flooding Hits Parts of Midwest, With Evacuations in Michigan
The evacuations in Michigan followed days of heavy rains in parts of the Midwest that also brought flooding to Chicago and other parts of Illinois, as well as Ohio and other states
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 05/19/2020 - 14:48
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

Michigan Governor Vows Legal Action After Devastating Floods

Volunteers assist evacuated Midland residents at a temporary shelter at Midland High School, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in…
Finding Hope

Students Rescue Wasted Farm Crops for Food Banks

FarmLink team member James Kanoff (Stanford, '22) unloads onions from Owyhee Produce in Oregon to be donated to Food Finders in Los Angeles. (Photo courtesy of FarmLink)
COVID-19 Pandemic

G-7 Leaders Weigh Safety of In-Person Summit Amid Coronavirus

Local and tourists walk along a nearly empty St. Mark's square in Venice, Italy, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. G-7 countries say they…
Science & Health

Russia Poses 'Serious' and 'Growing' Threats to US in Space

Chief of Space Operations at US Space Force Gen. John Raymond, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Roger Towberman, right, hold the…
USA

Convicted 9/11 Terrorist Renounces al-Qaida, bin Laden

FILE - Zacarias Moussaoui, the so-called 20th hijacker in the September 11, 2001 attacks, is shown.