Michigan Republicans Reject Trump Vote Fraud Claims

By VOA News
June 23, 2021 11:55 AM
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks to crowd before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, Jan. 20, 2021.

A Republican Party-led investigation in Michigan has concluded that, despite claims by former president Donald Trump and his allies, there was no widespread 2020 election fraud in the Midwestern political battleground state that Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Republican-controlled state Senate Oversight Committee said in a report released Wednesday that the state’s citizens should be confident that the ballot count in the state, which Biden won by about 155,000 votes, represented “true results.”

Trump, who won the state in 2016 enroute to a four-year term in the White House, and some of his supporters had pushed debunked conspiracy theories that the 2020 vote count in Michigan was flawed. They pointed to the initial erroneous claim that Biden had won the vote in northern Michigan’s Antrim County, a Republican stronghold, but the human error was quickly caught and corrected.  

The investigative committee “strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”

The panel urged the state attorney general to consider investigating people who had made false allegations about the Antrim vote count to raise money or publicity "for their own ends."

