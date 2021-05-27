USA

Microsoft, Mastercard Sign on to VP Harris' Central America Strategy

By Reuters
May 27, 2021 07:57 PM
Vice President Kamala Harris waves goodbye to members of the media, while attending a meeting with business CEO's about…
Vice President Kamala Harris gestures during a meeting with business CEOs about economic development in the Northern Triangle, from her ceremonial office on the White House complex, May 27, 2021.

Twelve companies and groups including Microsoft, Mastercard and Nestle's Nespresso said Thursday that they would commit to making investments in Central America, a win for Vice President Kamala Harris as she aims to lower migration from the region into the United States. 

President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with leading U.S. efforts with Mexico and the Northern Triangle countries of Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Since then, Harris has taken a series of steps aimed at improving conditions and lowering migration from the region. 

Harris, who met with officials from these companies and groups Thursday, said economic opportunities in the region could be boosted via partnerships with the private sector. 

"In order for us as an administration, the United States government, to maximize the potential of our work, it has to be through collaboration, through public-private partnerships," Harris told reporters at the start of the meeting. 

The meeting was attended by top executives from yogurt maker Chobani, food giant Nestle's Nespresso unit, financial companies Bancolombia and Davivienda, as well as language-learning website Duolingo. 

Commitments by the companies include Microsoft's agreeing to expand internet access to as many as 3 million people in the region by July 2022 and Nespresso's plans to begin buying some of its coffee from El Salvador and Honduras with a minimum regional investment of $150 million by 2025, a White House official said. 

Chobani has agreed to bring its incubator program for local entrepreneurs to Guatemala, while Mastercard will aim to bring 5 million people in the region who currently lack banking services into the financial system and give 1 million micro and small businesses access to electronic banking, the official said. 

Areas of focus

The U.S. vice president's push to spur regional economic growth will focus on six areas. 

These include expanding affordable internet access, combating food shortages by boosting farm productivity, and backing regional efforts to fight climate change and make a transition to clean energy. 

The plan will also aim to expand job training programs and improve public health access. 

In April, Harris unveiled an additional $310 million in U.S. aid to Central America. She is expected to visit Guatemala and Mexico on June 7-8, her first overseas trip as vice president. 

U.S. officials see corruption as a major contributor to a migrant exodus from the region, along with gang violence and natural disasters, issues that represent hurdles for companies investing in the region.

Anti-corruption strategy

Some Central American leaders recently pushed back on the Biden administration's anti-corruption strategy, which included releasing a list labeling 17 regional politicians as corrupt. 

On his trip next week to Costa Rica, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to use meetings with his Central American and Mexican counterparts gathered there to address corruption, governance and rule-of-law issues, said Julie Chung, acting assistant secretary of state for Western Hemisphere affairs. 

"These are some of the issues that are the drivers of why people leave their homes in the first place," Chung told reporters in a briefing ahead of Blinken's June 1-2 trip. "They don't have confidence in their governments."  

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Tweed-New Haven Airport, Connecticut
USA
VP Harris, Guatemala's Giammattei Discuss Immigration
President Joe Biden has named Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to try to stem the flow of migration, which has climbed sharply in recent weeks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 03/31/2021 - 01:03 AM
US Vice President Kamala Harris takes part in a small business listening session at Maria Empanada in Denver, Colorado on March…
USA
VP Harris: ‘The Status of Women Is the Status of Democracy’
Kamala Harris tells UN Women’s conference when women are denied equal rights, it is harder for democracies to thrive
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Tue, 03/16/2021 - 04:56 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

California Shooting Victims Remembered as Loving, Kind-hearted, Heroic

This combo of images provided by the Valley Transportation Authority shows the nine victims of a shooting at a VTA rail yard.
USA

Biden Optimistic About US Progress in COVID Fight

President Joe Biden speaks at Sportrock Climbing Centers, Friday, May 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Va.
Silicon Valley & Technology

SolarWinds Hackers Targeted 150 Organizations with Phishing, Microsoft Says

FILE - The headquarters for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
US Politics

Women Vote More Than Men, So Should They Be the New Default Group?

A woman walks to cast her ballot at the register of voters during early voting in Phoenix, Arizona, October 29, 2020.
USA

Republicans Block Senate Vote on Panel to Probe Capitol Riot

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.