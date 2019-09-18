USA

Migrant Mothers and Children Sue US Over Asylum Ban

By Reuters
September 18, 2019 02:48 AM
Lucia, 38, from Guerrero state, draws with her youngest daughter as she and her children wait at Agape World Mission shelter for a chance to request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Lucia fled with her…
Lucia, 38, from Guerrero state, draws with her youngest daughter as she and her children wait at Agape World Mission shelter for a chance to request asylum in the United States, in Tijuana, Mexico, Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.

More than 125 migrant mothers and children have sued the U.S. government, claiming the Trump administration has violated the rights of asylum-seekers through the arbitrary and capricious implementation of a virtual asylum ban at the southern border.

The lawsuit, filed late on Monday, was the first to challenge President Donald Trump over asylum since the U.S. Supreme Court decided last week that an anti-asylum rule will be allowed to take effect while a separate lawsuit on its underlying legality is heard.

Unlike other suits that have targeted the asylum rule itself, the latest filing challenges the Trump administration on procedural grounds, saying the government has enacted changes without warning, resulting in elevated rejection rates for asylum-seekers. 

With the administration rolling out a series of anti-immigration regulations in rapid succession, asylum-seekers are not being told which of the shifting standards will apply to their cases, said Hassan Ahmad, the lead attorney on the lawsuit.

"What we're challenging is the haphazard lack of legal procedure. There's no rhyme or reason to it," Ahmad said.

The plaintiffs are 126 women and children from 59 families, mostly from the impoverished and violent Central American countries of El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, who were rejected in the early stages of the asylum process while staying at the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas.

The suit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. 

Trump's virtual asylum ban at the southern border denies migrants if they did not first seek safe haven in another country that they traveled through on the way to the United States, such as Mexico or Guatemala.

Other lawsuits previously filed challenge the rule itself, and lower courts had agreed to block implementation immediately.

But in a big victory for Trump, the Supreme Court last Wednesday allowed the rule to take effect immediately while the trial is heard.

As a result, immigration judges can reject asylum claims, regardless of their merits, if the applicant did not first seek asylum in another country.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration has called the surge of Central American immigration a crisis and says most migrants falsify asylum claims as a ruse to gain entry to the United States.

Related Stories

FILE - People wait on board a bus, on their way to the U.S. border, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Aug. 20, 2019.
USA
Foreign Minister: US Seeking to Make Cubans Seek Asylum in Honduras
Arrangements known as safe third country agreements are part of a larger effort by President Donald Trump to reduce the flow of migrants into the United States
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Tue, 09/17/2019 - 21:49
More than 350 migrants boarded eight buses to Tapachula, Chiapas on August 6. Some felt their choice was either to leave or face possible kidnapping or extortion on Nuevo Laredo’s streets. (R. Taylor/VOA)
Immigration
US-Bound Migrants, Asylum-Seekers Wait Out Policy Changes
Despite the odds against them, migrants and asylum-seekers from the Americas, Africa and beyond await their fates along America’s southern border
Default Author Profile
By Victoria Macchi
Sun, 09/15/2019 - 04:40
FILE - In this April 30, 2019, file photo, migrants seeking asylum in the United States line up for a meal provided by volunteers near the international bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. The U.S. government will expand its policy requiring asylum seekers…
USA
US Supreme Court Ruling Erodes Protections for Asylum Seekers, UN Says
The UNHCR says any person fleeing violence or persecution must be able to access full and effective asylum procedures and international protection
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 09/13/2019 - 10:53
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019