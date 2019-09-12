USA

Mnuchin Says 100-Year Treasury Bond Possible

By Reuters
September 12, 2019 09:53 PM
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.
FILE - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin walks to a working breakfast at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug. 25, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States would issue 50-year bonds if there was "proper demand," a moved aimed at "de-risking" the government's $22 trillion of debt and locking in low interest rates. 
 
"We are going to start with 50 years, and if the answer is 50 years is successful, we'll consider 100-year bonds," Mnuchin said in an interview with The New York Times' DealBook and streamed online live, adding that he began looking into the possibility of ultra-long U.S. bonds two years ago. 
 
The longest-dated U.S. Treasury currently is 30 years. 
 
U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed a different fix for the rising cost of the record U.S. debt, calling Wednesday on the "boneheads" at the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates to below zero so as to reduce interest rate payments. 
 
The Fed is widely expected to cut interest rates by a modest quarter of a percentage point next week when U.S. rate-setters meet. 

Powell's view

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other policymakers see U.S. economic conditions as still generally favorable despite a global slowdown and a still-unresolved U.S.-China trade war, and they have consistently pushed back against the notion of negative rates or of setting rates to cater to political pressure. 
 
On Thursday, the European Central Bank pushed its target rates further into negative territory to try to boost growth, prompting a complaint from Trump that Europeans are "paid" to borrow money, while the Fed "just sits, and sits, and sits." 
 
Asked about negative interest rates, Mnuchin indicated that he was not the fan that his boss was. 
 
"Low interest rates are good for economic growth," Mnuchin said. "I think negative interest rates — unclear whether they are good for economic growth. I think that negative interest rates are bad for banking business. It's hard to grow an economy without having a healthy banking business." 
 
Mnuchin did predict that the ECB's easing policy could push more global capital into U.S. Treasurys, whose yields, though historically low, are much higher than those on German government bonds. 
 
"My expectation is you are going to see a big flow of funds" into 10-year Treasurys, Mnuchin said. That would push U.S. bond prices higher, and yields lower, giving a potential added boost to the case for issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds to lock in low borrowing costs.  

Related Stories

FILE - An American flag flies on the Capitol Dome in Washington, July 16, 2019. The Treasury Department released its federal budget data on Sept. 12, 2019.
USA
US Budget Deficit for 11 Months Up $169 Billion Over 2018
The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the deficit with just one month left in the budget year is up 18.8% over the same period a year ago
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 09/12/2019 - 18:31
This Oct. 24, 2016, photo shows dollar bills in New York.
USA
Report Shows US Deficit to Top $1 Trillion Next Year
The return of $1 trillion annual deficits comes despite Trump's vow when running for office that he would not just balance the budget but pay down the entire national debt
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 14:00
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019