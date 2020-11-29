USA

Monolith Mystery Deepens as Utah Desert Object Vanishes

By Reuters
November 29, 2020 06:23 PM
David Surber is seen after discovering the location of a metal monolith in Red Rock Desert, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020.
David Surber is seen after discovering the location of a metal monolith in Red Rock Desert, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020.

No word as to whether Star Trek's Scotty beamed it up, but the mysterious, shiny monolith that was spotted in a remote southeastern Utah desert two weeks ago is gone. 

A state crew that buzzed through the wilderness, counting bighorn sheep from a helicopter, found the alien-looking object on November 18 and touched off international sci-fi speculation, harkening to the classic Stanley Kubrick 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey." 

In the Kubrick movie, an alien monolith is a recurring symbol that appears to play a role in the development of human evolution. 

The riddle in the desert, twice as tall as an average adult, drew scores of the curious to see it, even though its exact location was not made public, according to accounts on social media. 

No one seems to know where it went. 

Neither the federal Bureau of Land Management nor the state's Department of Public Safety said they had any idea. 

"We have received reports that the illegally installed structure, referred to as the 'monolith,' has been removed from Bureau of Land Management public lands by an unknown party," the state agency posted on Saturday on its website. 

It said the object was reportedly removed Friday evening. A representative was not immediately available for comment Sunday. 

Guesses as to what happened ran wild online, with one person postulating, "The space aliens returned to remove it." 

The art world has speculated that the object was the work of John McCracken, a sculptor who died in 2011. His son, Patrick McCracken, told The New York Times his father told him in 2002 that "he would like to leave his artwork in remote places to be discovered later."

Related Stories

This video grab image obtained November 24, 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau shows a…
USA
Mysterious Metallic Monolith Found in Remote Utah
Monolith spotted as state officials flew over the area in a helicopter while conducting a count of bighorn sheep
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 03:30 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Monolith Mystery Deepens as Utah Desert Object Vanishes

David Surber is seen after discovering the location of a metal monolith in Red Rock Desert, Utah, Nov. 27, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

New York City Elementary Schools to Reopen With Increased Testing

Students exit a school following an announcement closing New York City public schools, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, in Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 18, 2020.
2020 USA Votes

Wisconsin Ballot Recount Affirms Biden Win Over Trump

People hold signs outside the Wisconsin Center before a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Nov. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Health Experts: Coronavirus Vaccines on the Way, but Precautions Still Paramount   

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this…
Arts & Culture

Darth Vader Actor Dave Prowse Dead at 85, Agent Says

(FILES) This file photo taken on April 27, 2013 during a Star Wars convention in Cusset, central France, shows David Prowse,…