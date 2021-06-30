USA

More Than 100 Deaths May Be Tied to Heat Wave in NW North America

By VOA News
June 30, 2021 10:04 PM
A woman cools off in a public pool during hot weather in Portland
A woman cools off in a public pool during an unprecedented heat wave in Portland, Oregon, June 27, 2021.

More than 100 deaths in the Pacific Northwest of North America may have been caused by hyperthermia, authorities in the U.S. states of Oregon and Washington and the Canadian province of British Columbia said, as the region experienced record-shattering high temperatures this week.

Oregon officials said Wednesday that at least 63 people throughout the state — 45 of them in Multnomah County — died in connection to the high temperatures.

According to the county's health officer, Multnomah County, which includes Portland, the state’s largest city, recorded only 12 deaths from hyperthermia between 2017 and 2019.

Portland and Seattle both recorded temperatures as high as 46 degrees Celsius since Friday.

In Vancouver, Canada, police said they had responded to at least 65 sudden deaths since Friday. Authorities across the region have warned that death tolls could rise as investigations continue into the causes.

On Sunday, Lytton, British Columbia, set Canada's all-time high temperature, 46.6 degrees Celsius, only to see it broken less than 24 hours later, hitting 47.9 C Monday.

Though temperatures in larger coastal cities had cooled Wednesday, residents inland were seeing less of a decline.

The U.N.'s World Meteorological Organization said the extreme heat was caused by "an atmospheric blocking pattern," which had led to a "heat dome" — a large area of high pressure trapped by low pressure on either side. The organization had said the temperatures would likely peak early this week on the coast and by the middle of the week in the interior of British Columbia. Afterward, the baking heat was expected to move east toward Alberta.

By late Wednesday afternoon, Vancouver, B.C., was at a much cooler 24 C.

As extreme temperatures have increased fears of wildfires this week, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that western U.S. states suffering from drought will receive more help from the federal government.

This article contains information from The Associated Press.

 

 

Related Stories

A person uses an umbrella for shade from the sun while walking near Pike Place Market, Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Seattle. The…
USA
Rolling Blackouts, Multiple Deaths in Pacific Northwest Heat Wave
Canada sets record high temperatures twice in 24-hour period
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 06/30/2021 - 12:51 AM
A sign in the window of the Dick's Drive-In in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood is shown Monday, June 28, 2021, in Seattle…
USA
Pacific Northwest Heatwave 'Exceptional and Dangerous,' World Meteorological Organization Says
Lytton, British Columbia, set Canada’s all-time high temperature Sunday with 46.6 degrees Celsius, only to see it broken less than 24 hours later
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 11:59 AM
A display at an Olympia Federal Savings branch shows a temperature of 107 degrees Fahrenheit, Monday, June 28, 2021, in the…
USA
Record-breaking Heat Wave Continues to Batter Pacific Northwest
Temperatures are expected to cool somewhat over the next few days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 10:03 PM
U.S. Pacific Northwest faces heat wave
USA
Heat Wave Sets Records in US Pacific Northwest
Temperatures are forecast to remain significantly above normal for days
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 10:54 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Atlanta Mayor: 2 Officers Ambushed, 1 Wounded; Suspect Dead 

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. makes remarks during a news conference at Atlanta Police headquarters, after the fatal…
East Asia Pacific

Pew: US Seen More Favorably Than China Among Advanced Economies

FILE - Chinese staffers adjust U.S. and Chinese flags before a session of negotiations between U.S. and Chinese trade representatives, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, China, Feb. 14, 2019.
USA

Wide Range of Global Groups Protest US Drone Use

A picture taken on January 13, 2020, during a press tour organised by the US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic…
Middle East

UN Chief Urges US to Lift Sanctions on Iran

(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
USA

Biden Pledges More Federal Help for Western States to Battle Wildfires

President Joe Biden, right, and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, left, listen during an event in the South Court Auditorium on…