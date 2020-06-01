USA

More Arrests in Portland as George Floyd Protests Continue

By Associated Press
June 01, 2020 02:50 PM
Police use pepper spray against protesters in Portland, Oregon, May 31, 2020, in this still image taken from video obtained by Reuters.
PORTLAND, ORE. - Police in Portland, Oregon, arrested 12 adults during protests Sunday and early Monday morning after authorities said projectiles – including aerial mortars – were thrown at officers as demonstrations over the killing of George Floyd continued in Oregon's largest city.

Two juveniles were also detained.

The demonstrations by thousands of people were peaceful for much of the day, but Sunday night hundreds of people gathered outside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown. Police said protesters smashed windows at the federal courthouse and through loudspeakers authorities declared the late-night gathering a civil disturbance.

"It has been a long, difficult and emotional several days in Portland and across the country and we understand why," said Chief Jami Resch. "Yesterday's events started peacefully and there was a very organic moment when some of our Sergeants and demonstrators took a knee together next to the Justice Center. I am proud of this moment, as it reflects community and understanding."

On Saturday police arrested 48 people after downtown storefronts were vandalized and fires were set overnight Saturday.

The demonstrations were in response to the killing of Floyd, a black man who died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck until he stopped breathing. His death has prompted protests across the U.S. and Europe.
 

