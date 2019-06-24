USA

More Cases Reported in Worst Measles Outbreak in US Since 1992

By VOA News
June 24, 2019 12:08 PM
A poster released by Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is seen as experts answer questions regarding the measles response and the quarantine orders in Los Angeles, April 26, 2019.
Thirty-three new cases of measles were reported last week, with 1,077 active cases total within the United States, according to health officials — the worst outbreak in over 25 years, when 2,126 cases were recorded in 1992.

Nearly 30 states have reported cases, with outbreaks of over three cases ongoing in California, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington state. New York’s Rockland County declared a state of emergency in late May, over a measles outbreak in an ultra-Orthodox Jewish community.

Measles was declared eradicated within the U.S. in 2000, four decades after elimination was first announced as a goal. A disease is considered eliminated when a full year passes with no active transmissions. If the current outbreak isn’t under control by October 2019, the U.S. will lose its measles elimination status.

“That loss would be a huge blow for the nation and erase the hard work done by all levels of public health,” the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said in a press release last month. “Before widespread use of the measles vaccine, an estimated 3 to 4 million people got measles each year in the United States, along with an estimated 400 to 500 deaths and 48,000 hospitalizations.”

According to the agency, most cases are being spread by unvaccinated school-age children. Communities with low rates of vaccination create pockets through which the disease can easily be spread.

 “I want to reassure parents that vaccines are safe, they do not cause autism,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield, M.D., in the press release. “The greater danger is the disease the vaccination prevents.”

Travel from countries where measles is common, especially Ukraine, Israel and the Philippines, is also contributing to the U.S. outbreaks, according to the Associated Press.

 

Related Stories

File - A woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, N.Y., north of New York City, March 27, 2019.
Science & Health
US Records 22 New Measles Cases, Bringing Year's Total to 1,044
Number of cases of the highly contagious and sometimes deadly disease rose 2.2%
By Reuters
June 17, 2019
A man walks past a sign advising about a measles outbreak in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 25, 2019.
Science & Health
US Measles Cases Pass 1,000 Mark for 2019  
Cases have been reported in more than half of US states; New York leads the way
By VOA News
June 06, 2019
FILE - A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, U.S., March 20, 2019. Picture taken March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo - RC1F72A00600
Science & Health
CDC: US Reports Most Measles Cases in 25 Years
Health officials again stress that vaccine is safe and the disease could be fatal
By VOA News
May 30, 2019
VOA News