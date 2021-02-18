USA

Much of US Facing Frigid, Stormy Weather 

By VOA News
February 18, 2021 02:32 PM
People wait in line in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston, Texas.
Carlos Mandez waits in line to fill his propane tank Feb 17, 2021, in Houston as millions in Texas had no power after a historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm up homes facing widespread blackouts.

Millions of people in the United States are facing frigid, stormy weather, although the number of people without power in the southwestern state of Texas dropped below a half million on Thursday for the first time in four days.

Electricity in Texas, the country’s second-biggest state, was restored to about 2.5 million people. The head of the cooperative that is responsible for most of the state’s electricity said there was progress Wednesday in boosting available power and that officials hoped that soon people would only have to deal with rolling blackouts before service is fully restored.

But the state faced a new problem, with officials ordering 7 million people, about a quarter of its population, to boil tap water before drinking it because of damaged infrastructure and frozen pipes.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott urged residents, if possible, to shut off water to their homes, to prevent pipes from bursting and preserve water pressure in municipal systems.

The massive storm system has been blamed for at least 30 deaths in the U.S. this week. In the Houston area, the Associated Press reported that one family died from carbon monoxide poisoning due to car exhaust in their garage, while a grandmother and three children were killed by flames that escaped the fireplace they were using to keep warm.

The National Weather Service says the storm is moving across several states on a 2,300-kilometer track to the northeast, with 38 centimeters of snow on the ground in the state of Arkansas to the east of Texas, heavy snow and ice further north through the Appalachian Mountains and up to 20 centimeters of snow predicted Thursday and Friday in the New York metropolitan region

Related Stories

Brett Archibad, whose home was without electric power following winter weather, tries to entertain his family as they try to…
USA
Millions Still Without Power as Winter Storm Grips Texas
Texas judge calls power outage a 'man-made disaster'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 02/17/2021 - 11:00 AM
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon stands on his kitchen counter to warm his feet over his gas stove Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Austin, Texas…
USA
'A Complete Bungle': Texas' Power Grid Fails in Record Cold
Between 2 and 3 million customers in Texas still had no power nearly two full days after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures created a surge in demand for electricity to warm up homes unaccustomed to such extreme lows, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 09:56 PM
People navigate snowy streets and sidewalks the morning after a snowstorm in the Chicago area, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. There…
Science & Health
Explainer: Topsy-turvy Weather Comes From Polar Vortex
This particular polar vortex breakdown has been a whopper. Meteorologists call it one of the biggest, nastiest and longest-lasting ones they've seen, and they've been watching since at least the 1950s
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 11:42 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Much of US Facing Frigid, Stormy Weather 

People wait in line in the freezing rain to fill their propane tanks in Houston, Texas.
USA

Democrats Unveil US Citizenship Bill

FILE - U.S. District Judge Laurie Michelson, left, administers the Oath of Citizenship to Hala Baqtar during a drive-thru naturalization service in Detroit.
Europe

Spain Hopes to Capitalize on Fresh US Approach to Venezuela

FILE - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, right, greets French President Emmanuel Macron, center, with an elbow bump during arrival for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Dec.10, 2020.
USA

Feds Arrest UCLA Student Accused of Sitting in Pence's Chair During Capitol Riot

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence hands the West Virginia certification to staff as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi looks on.
USA

Former US Senator Dole Says He Has Lung Cancer

FILE PHOTO: Bob Dole attends welcome ceremony in honor of new Joint Chiefs Chairman Milley at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia