USA

'Murder Hornet' Nest Vacuumed Out of Washington Tree

By Reuters
October 25, 2020 12:38 AM
Washington State Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a cannister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a…
Washington State Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a cannister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a tree Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash.

A team of entomologists in full-body protective gear vacuumed Asian giant hornets out of a tree in Washington state on Saturday, eradicating the first nest of the so-called murder hornets found in the United States.

The state's agricultural department said it had spent weeks searching for and trapping the hornets, which attack honeybee hives and could pose a threat to humans, because they can sting repeatedly with venom that is stronger than a honeybee's.

The state's entomologists succeeded by attaching radio trackers to three hornets they had trapped earlier in the week, one of which they followed to the nest, located in a tree near Blaine, Washington, on Thursday.

They returned on Saturday to make the extraction.

"Got 'em. Vacuumed out several #AsianGiantHornets from a tree cavity near Blaine this morning," the agriculture department said on Twitter, adding that more details would be provided at a news conference on Monday.

The stinging hornet, the world's largest, can grow as large as 6.4 centimeters in length and is native to Southeast Asia, China and Taiwan. It was first discovered in the United States in December by a homeowner in Blaine.

Aside from the danger to humans, the hornet presents a threat to agriculture and the apiary industry, officials have said, because it is a known predator of honeybees, with a few of the hornets capable of wiping out an entire hive in hours.

Related Stories

Washington State Department of Agriculture entomologist Chris Looney displays a dead Asian giant hornet, bottom, a sample…
Science & Health
Washington State Ag Department Traps Male ‘Murder Hornet’
Officials say it was the first male specimen found in the state
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/18/2020 - 05:33 PM
Trapped Asian giant hornets are seen in a container in this photo by the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
USA
Giant Asian Hornets Found in US Washington State 
Researchers at Washington State University say Asian giant hornets have with a sting that can kill humans if stung multiple times, earning their nickname, murder hornets
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 10:22 AM
16401ac6-0457-4cca-bc71-bae3d4511f92_fullhd.mp4
00:02:16
Science & Health
Flying Drones Deployed Against Nests of Asian Hornets
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Thu, 01/03/2019 - 04:41 AM
High up on the rooftop of the Fairmont Hotel in Washington, DC, executive sous chef Ian Bens and executive pastry chef Aron Weber tend to honeybees.
Science & Health
US Honeybees Making Comeback, Survey Shows
Recent winter showed one of smallest colony losses in 14 years
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 06/22/2020 - 07:20 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

'Murder Hornet' Nest Vacuumed Out of Washington Tree

Washington State Department of Agriculture workers disconnect hoses from a cannister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a…
2020 USA Votes

Europe, US Watch COVID Case Totals Grow, Debate New Restrictions

Police detain a man, during a coronavirus anti-lockdown protest on Westminster Bridge, in London, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (AP…
2020 USA Votes

Trump Holds Rallies in 3 States While Biden Focuses on Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Pickaway Agricultural and Event Center, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in…
USA

UN: Treaty Banning Nuclear Weapons to Enter Into Force

Members attend the signing ceremony for the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons September 20, 2017 at the United…
US Politics

Alaska's Murkowski to Support Barrett for Supreme Court 

FILE - In this June 23, 2020, file photo Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and…