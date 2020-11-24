USA

Mysterious Metallic Monolith Found in Remote Utah

By VOA News
November 24, 2020 03:30 PM
This video grab image obtained November 24, 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau shows a…
This video grab image obtained Nov. 24, 2020 courtesy of the Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau shows a mysterious metal monolith that was discovered in Utah, Nov. 18, 2020.

In a scene that could have been taken from the science fiction classic “2001: A Space Odyssey,” officials in Utah have discovered a mysterious metallic monolith in the remote southeastern part of the state.

Public safety workers spotted the object November 18 from a helicopter while conducting a count of bighorn sheep, according to a news statement.

Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources crew members walk near a metal monolith…
Utah Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau and Utah Division of Wildlife Resources crew members walk near a metal monolith they discovered in a remote area of Red Rock Country in Utah, Nov. 18, 2020.

So far, there is no indication of who could have placed the 3- to 3.6-meter-tall monolith in that location.

“It is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on federally managed public lands, no matter what planet you’re from,” the Utah Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

“That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying,” pilot Bret Hutchings told KSL-TV.

He added that the object appeared to be manmade and probably did not have any scientific purpose, calling it “more of an art form than any kind of alien life form.”

For now, officials are not revealing the exact location of the monolith and are trying to determine if further investigation is needed.

 

