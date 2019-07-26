USA

Nadler: House Panel To Sue for Mueller Grand Jury Material

By Associated Press
July 26, 2019 12:55 PM
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., listens as former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies about his investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill, July 24, 2019.
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., listens as former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies about his investigation into President Donald Trump and Russian interference in the 2016 election, on Capitol Hill, July 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON - The House Judiciary Committee is expected to file a lawsuit Friday seeking secret grand jury material underlying former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler says his panel also will go to court next week to try to enforce a subpoena against former White House counsel Donald McGahn, a key Mueller witness.

Nadler says Mueller's House testimony this week showed there was “considerable collusion” between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russians and that Trump “engaged in multiple acts of obstruction of justice.”

Nadler tells CNN his committee is pursuing the grand jury material to “lay the evidence in detail before the American people.”     
 
Trump has denied there was any obstruction or collusion and has criticized Mueller's probe. The White House has claimed “absolute immunity” for McGahn.

Related Stories

FILE - Acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker testifies before a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 8, 2019.
US Politics
Nadler: Former US AG Whitaker to Clarify House Testimony
Former acting U.S. Attorney General Matthew Whitaker agreed to meet with lawmakers to clarify his testimony, a congressional leader said on Tuesday, referring to an appearance where Whitaker was quizzed about whether President Donald Trump had sought to influence investigations."I want to thank Mr. Whitaker for volunteering to meet with us to clarify his @HouseJudiciary testimony," Representative Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee,…
House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., gavels in a hearing on the Mueller report without witness Attorney General William Barr who refused to appear, on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2019.
USA
Nadler: Attorney General Barr's 'Moment of Accountability' Coming
U.S. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jarrold Nadler said Attorney General William Barr's "moment of accountability will come soon enough" after refusing to comply with demands related to the special counsel's report on a probe into Russia's interference in the 2016 presidential election.Barr failed to show up to testify before the House committee Thursday, with the Justice Department objecting to a move to allow staff lawyers to take part in the questioning.The Justice…
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
May 02, 2019
FILE - Former special counsel Robert Mueller is sworn in by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., to testify before the House Judiciary Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, July 24, 2019.
US Politics
What Comes After Mueller? Investigations, Lawsuits and More
A look at the ways Democrats will try to hold Trump to account in the coming months
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 25, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press