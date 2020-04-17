USA

NASA Announces First SpaceX Crewed Flight for May 27

By Agence France-Presse
April 17, 2020 05:01 PM
A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from…
FILE - A Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket with a payload of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., March 18, 2020.

WASHINGTON - NASA announced on Friday that a SpaceX rocket would  send two American astronauts to the International Space Station on May 27, the first crewed spaceflight from the U.S. in nearly a decade.

"On May 27, @NASA will once again launch American astronauts on American rockets from American soil!" NASA chief Jim Bridenstine said in a tweet.

The astronauts will be sent to the ISS on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will be launched to the ISS aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. They will lift off at 4:32 p.m. (2032 GMT) from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, NASA said.

Since July 2011, the United States has relied on Russian Soyuz rockets to send U.S. astronauts to the ISS.

