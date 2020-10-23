USA

NASA Astronaut Kate Rubins Casts Ballot From Space

By VOA News
October 23, 2020 02:12 PM
This handout photo released on October 22, 2020 by NASA on Twitter shows International Space Station (ISS) crew member Kate Rubins pointing to a sign reading "ISS voting booth".
This handout photo released Oct. 22, 2020, by NASA on Twitter shows International Space Station crew member Kate Rubins pointing to a sign reading "ISS voting booth". (AFP)

With her work taking her away from home on Election Day, NASA astronaut Kate Rubins cast a unique early ballot Thursday, voting aboard the International Space Station (ISS), more than 200 miles above Earth. 

From her NASA Astronauts Twitter account, Rubins posted a picture of herself smiling broadly and pointed to a hand-written sign saying, "ISS Voting Booth."   

Rubins is among several NASA astronauts who are registered in Texas, home of the Johnson Space Center in Houston. Texas law allows them to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot, which is relayed to their respective county clerks by mission control. 

Rubins, the first person to sequence DNA in space, is currently aboard the International Space Station for a six-month stay. She plans to work on cardiovascular experiment and conduct research using the space station's Cold Atom Lab

She'll celebrate the 20th anniversary of continuous human presence on the space station and welcome members of the second SpaceX commercial crew mission, who are expected to arrive in late October. 
 

