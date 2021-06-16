USA

NASA, ESA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Install Solar Panels on ISS

By VOA News
June 16, 2021 02:47 PM
FILE - In this image taken from NASA video, astronauts perform routine maintenance on the International Space Station, Jan. 27, 2021.
File - In this image taken from NASA video, NASA astronauts Victor Glover and Mike Hopkins make routine maintenance on the International Space Station’s European lab on Jan. 27, 2021.

Astronauts from both the U.S. space agency, NASA, and the European Space Agency ((ESA)) left the International Space Station ((ISS)) Wednesday to begin a project to upgrade the floating laboratory’s solar panel power supply system.
 
NASA flight engineer Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet worked for several hours to install the first two of six ISS Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSAs)) to ultimately upgrade six of the station’s eight power channels.
 
NASA says the current solar arrays are functioning well but were designed for a 15-year service life and are in their 21st year of service. The new solar arrays will be positioned in front of six of the current arrays, increasing the station’s total available power from 160 kilowatts to a maximum of 215 kilowatts.  
 
The electrical boost will be needed to accommodate paying passengers and film crews expected to visit the ISS later this year.
 
Pesquet and Kimbrough will install two more of the new solar arrays Sunday. 

Related Stories

NASA astronaut Shannon Walker is helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft onboard the SpaceX GO Navigator…
Science & Health
SpaceX Returns 4 Astronauts to Earth in Rare Night Splashdown
It wraps up the second astronaut flight for Elon Musk’s company
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/02/2021 - 03:50 AM
In this image from NASA TV, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, left, approaches the International Space Station, April 24, 2021.
Science & Health
Recycled SpaceX Capsule Docks at International Space Station
It’s the first time a rocket and a crew capsule have been reused in a human mission
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 04/24/2021 - 07:55 AM
Italian ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano addresses a news conference after returning from commanding the International Space…
Science & Health
European Space Agency Seeking Astronauts
In first recruitment effort since 2008, agency encourages women, people with disabilities to apply
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 03:00 PM
European Space Agency photo of space debris
Europe
European Space Agency Signs Deal to Remove Debris from Orbit
The company, ClearSpace SA, will capture part of a used rocket using what is described as a 'tentacle,' and then dragging it down for reentry
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 02:19 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

NASA, ESA Astronauts Take Space Walk to Install Solar Panels on ISS

FILE - In this image taken from NASA video, astronauts perform routine maintenance on the International Space Station, Jan. 27, 2021.
Europe

Putin Characterizes Summit with Biden as 'Constructive'

U.S. President Joe Biden, left, and Russia's President Vladimir Putin, right, meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La…
USA

What Does Success Look Like in Biden-Putin Summit?

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, arrive to meet at the 'Villa la Grange', Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in…
USA

Senate Approves Bill to Make Juneteenth a Federal Holiday

This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on June 8, 2021.
USA

UN Calls for Better Remittance Services at Lower Cost

FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.