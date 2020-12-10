USA

NASA Introduces New Crop of Lunar Astronauts

By VOA News
December 10, 2020 03:20 AM
Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on…
FILE - Workers near the top of the 160-meter Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on scaffolds in Cape Canaveral, Fla., in May 2020.

NASA on Wednesday formally introduced 18 astronauts who will take part in the U.S. space agency’s new manned lunar program.

Nine men and nine women are the first group of astronauts assigned to the Artemis program, half of whom have already flown into space. Two of the Artemis astronauts, Victor Glover and Kate Rubins, are currently serving on the International Space Station as part of the first full-fledged crew to fly aboard the privately owned SpaceX Crew Dragon.

The Artemis astronauts also include Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, who conducted the world’s first all-female spacewalk last year at the ISS.

Vice President Mike Pence, who led the introduction ceremony at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, hailed the Artemis astronauts as “the future of American space exploration – and that future is bright."

The first Artemis mission, tentatively scheduled for next year, will be an unmanned test flight of NASA’s powerful new Space Launch System and its deep space Orion capsule, which is designed to transport humans to the Moon and Mars.  If NASA achieves its goal of landing the first Artemis crew on the moon in 2024, it will be the first manned lunar mission since the end of the legendary Apollo program in 1972.

Related Stories

In this image taken from NASA video recorded Nov. 18, 2016, NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough shows a pouch of turkey he will be preparing for his crew in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday, aboard the International Space Station on Thursday, Nov.
Science & Health
NASA Apollo Program Helped Boost US Food Safety
Space agency’s contribution to fighting food poisoning highlighted as Americans prepare for Thanksgiving feasts
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/24/2020 - 08:42 PM
Workers near the top of the 526 ft. Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center spruce up the NASA logo standing on…
Science & Health
NASA: Mystery Object Is 54-Year-Old Rocket, Not Asteroid
It’s the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 10:08 PM
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the company's Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard is seen illuminated by spotlights on the launch pad at Launch Complex 39A, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Science & Health
NASA, SpaceX Send Four Astronauts to International Space Station
The mission marks the first time NASA has used a commercial rocket on a mission
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/15/2020 - 03:34 PM
FILE - A passenger jet passes in front of a waning moon after taking off from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, in Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 11, 2020.
Science & Health
NASA Scientists Discover Water in Sunlit Areas of Moon
Previous discoveries indicated moon water could only be found in shadowed areas
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 05:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

US Nearing Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine

A pharmacist poses with a syringe in a clean room where doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be loaded into syringes, Wednesday, Dec…
USA

Kim Kardashian Asks Trump for Clemency Ahead of US Man's Execution

OCTOBER 11th 2020: Kim Kardashian West donates $1 million to The Armenia Fund amid the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan. - File…
USA

Jury Convicts Man in Minnesota Mosque Bombing

This undated photo provided by The Ford County Sheriff's Office in Paxton, Ill., shows Michael Hari. Hari, is the purported ringleader in the 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque.
USA

SpaceX Starship Makes Highest Test Flight, Crashes on Landing

This SpaceX video frame grab image shows SpaceX's Starship SN8 rocket prototype crashing on landing at the company's Boca Chica…
USA

US Visa Restrictions on China to Pose Test for Biden

People waiting to apply for visas sit outside the U.S. embassy in Beijing May 3, 2011. China has joined governments hailing the…